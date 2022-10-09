The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
No doubt you have heard the saying “busy as a bee.” While driving around, I observed another animal getting busy. It was a bushy-tailed squirrel. In all the neighborhoods I visited, squirrels were scampering a happy dance across the lawns and up the trees. The cloudy skies, drizzly rain and reduced temperatures signaled their instincts to enjoy — but to prepare for — the change.
The squirrels were anticipating what would come next. They seemed to rejoice with excitement. Autumnal change brings shivers to the skin and an overwhelming thrill of exhilaration that shakes the soul.
It is as if the whole Earth celebrates the arrival of autumn. Unlike other seasons, it is ushered in with vivid, glowing displays of yellow, orange and red. The trees wave their long, leafy arms. The skies canopy the earth with that spectacular shade of blue. The wind playfully teases the foliage to follow the leader. On the porches and in the yards, the pumpkins, hay and scarecrows salute the season.
No matter the occupation, every citizen is a farmer. We did not plant the rows of corn, but we prop the fodder at our doors. We did not scatter the seeds for the pumpkin patch, but we heap the orbs of orange on our doorsteps. Hay bales are the building blocks. We celebrate what God hath wrought.
Genesis 1:11-12 tells us, “And God said, Let the earth bring forth grass, the herb yielding seed, and the fruit tree yielding fruit after his kind, whose seed is in itself, upon the earth: and it was so. And the earth brought forth grass, and herb yielding seed after his kind, and the tree yielding fruit, whose seed was in itself, after his kind: and God saw that it was good.”
After Noah’s flood, God said, “While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night, shall not cease.” (Genesis 8:22) “You crown the year with your bounty; your wagon tracks overflow with abundance.” (Psalm 65:11/NIV).
A Psalm for giving thanks.
“Make a joyful noise to the Lord, all the earth! Serve the Lord with gladness! Come into his presence with singing! Know that the Lord, he is God! It is he who made us, and we are his; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture.” (Psalm 100:1-5)
Jesus is a husbandman, a farmer. Celebrate what He hath wrought. Pay tribute to his glory. Embrace the change!
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.
