Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.

No doubt you have heard the saying “busy as a bee.” While driving around, I observed another animal getting busy. It was a bushy-tailed squirrel. In all the neighborhoods I visited, squirrels were scampering a happy dance across the lawns and up the trees. The cloudy skies, drizzly rain and reduced temperatures signaled their instincts to enjoy — but to prepare for — the change.

Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.