“Who is wise and understanding among you? By their good conduct let him (or her) show his works in the meekness of wisdom. But if you have bitter jealousy and selfish ambition in your hearts, do not boast and be false to the truth. This is not the wisdom that comes down from above, but is earthly, unspiritual, demonic. For where jealousy and selfish ambition exist, there will be disorder and every vile practice. But the wisdom from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, open to reason, full of mercy and good fruits, impartial and sincere. And a harvest of righteousness is sown in peace by those who make peace.” (James 3:13-18 ESV)

For me, the most important character traits in any person are faith in God and the character traits that should always accompany that faith: integrity, humility and unconditional love. When it comes to a leader, however, I add another essential trait — wisdom. Wisdom is the ability to exercise sound judgment and make good decisions. We all make decisions, but leaders must make decisions that impact both their lives and the lives of others. Their good decisions can bless many, but the repercussions of their bad judgment can be incredibly destructive.





Doug Tweed and his wife Christie founded Friends of the King Ministries. Readers may reach him by visiting the website friendsofthekingministries.org.

