Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, it seems we get so busy: decorating the house and yard, shopping, baking, wrapping gifts, church activities, getting Christmas cards ready to send, etc.
While we might have the best of intentions, we’ve really got to be careful we don’t allow the “hustle and bustle” to knock the joy and peace right out of our holidays and replace them with frustration. It’s so easy to become short-tempered and on edge.
The greatest danger of being too busy and getting in too big of a hurry is that we miss out on the spiritual significance of the season.
So how can we focus our hearts on the real meaning and purpose of this time of year when it seems there are so many things demanding our attention?
It sounds simple, but the most important thing is to set aside some one-on-one time each day with the Lord. The Bible tells us in Psalm 46:10, “Be still and know that I am God. ...”
This one-on-one time allows us the opportunity to focus and meditate on what the Christmas season is all about.
I find it interesting that at a time of year when we should be closest to God, thanking Him for what He did all those years ago by sending His Son to this Earth, we are the most stressed and busy.
I have found that when I start my day in prayer and by reading God’s Word, my heart and mind are better prepared to deal with whatever comes my way that day. In Matthew 11:28, Jesus says, “Come unto Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”
So, if you’re a morning person like me, spend time with God in prayer and in the reading of His Word in the morning. If that doesn’t work, try it on your lunch break or in the evening before you go to bed, or listen to an audio version of the Bible in the car on your way to work.
In doing so, you will find and experience what Philippians 4:6-8 calls the peace that surpasses all understanding, a peace which will guard your heart and your mind from the chaos of being worried about anything (like being too busy). When we put God first in our schedules and make time for Him, everything else seems to fall into place — and we will find rest even in the busyness of the season.
Have a blessed day!
Rick Meade is pastor at Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.
