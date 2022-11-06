The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
Do you hear that? Someone is knocking at the door! Not your house door. ... It’s your heart door! Do you hear that? That voice? “Open up, open up, let me come in!” That’s Jesus!
Run, run, run and open the door! Listen to His voice! He will come in; He will even eat supper with you. Are you kidding me? Nope, that’s what Revelation 3:20 says. Go ahead. Open up your Bible and read all about it.
Not sure where your Bible is? Look under the mail and newspapers on your coffee table. “Achoo!” ... dusty, huh? Blow it off and hurry to the back of the book. There it is in black and white and red.
“Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hears my voice, and opens the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.” (Revelations 3:20)
Jesus wants to visit and commune with you! There are two conditions required in order for you to have this heavenly visitation. You must hear and open.
In the Old Testament, young Samuel heard a voice while he was sleeping. He had been sent to live in God’s house at Shiloh with Eli the priest. His mother, Hannah, had made a promise to God, and she showed great faith by lending her firstborn son to God. Samuel was sleeping. He heard a voice. He supposed it was Eli, so he goes to Eli and says, “Here I am. What do you need?” Eli responds that he did not call Samuel. After the third visit to the elderly priest’s room, Eli instructs Samuel to say, “Speak, Lord, for thy servant heareth.” You can read this story in 1st Samuel chapters 1-3.
In the New Testament, 10 of the disciples were gathered in a meeting room. They feared the Jews, so the doors were shut. Jesus came and stood in their midst. “Peace be unto you,” He said. Jesus showed them His hands and His side. The disciples were filled with gladness when they saw their Living Lord. During His visit, Jesus commissioned them and gave them power to do the works of Christ. However, Thomas, one of the 12, was not with them at this visitation. When the others told him they had seen the Lord, Thomas doubted and refused to believe until he had examined the wounds for himself and thrust his hand into the Savior’s side. After eight days, again the disciples were within, and Thomas too; then came Jesus, the doors being shut, and stood in the midst, and said, “Peace be unto you!” Thomas was granted his requirement and he exclaimed, “My Lord and My God!”
And many other signs truly did Jesus in the presence of His disciples. “But these are written that ye might believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing ye might have life through His name.” (John 20:31)
Do you hear that? Jesus is calling! It may be a knock or a still, small voice. Hear and open your heart! “Peace be unto you!”
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.