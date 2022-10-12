By WILL SHEWEY
By WILL SHEWEY
“The spider taketh hold with her hands and is in kings’ palaces.” — Proverbs 30:28.
I enjoy looking at spider webs. They seem to pop up overnight. They are especially beautiful as morning’s first light shines upon them. As newly fallen dew encases their intricate designs, one pauses in awe and wonder. The little spider has toiled diligently upon an invisible weaving loom to create an authentic masterpiece unrivaled by any of grandma’s lace tapestries.
No one notices the spider because she works under cover of darkness. The reflection of stars and moon provides the only illumination available. I imagine the finished result would be just as majestic even on the most cloudy and darkest of nights. This is one of the mysteries of creation.
What can we learn from this simple verse written by Solomon’s pen in an ancient Biblical story? I’ve already stated that her finished product cannot be easily replicated by even the most talented artisans of this modern age.
We learn the spider is not afraid of work. She was created to be busy. Someone once said a person following the divine call will seldom complain that the work is too difficult.
We learn that with total trust in our Lord and Savior, we can be led into some of the most amazing places imaginable. The beloved Psalmist of the Hebrew Bible describes a journey of satisfaction in places of great peace, even if our world surrounding us crumbles and falls apart.
It is not important that our labors seem to be unappreciated or unnoticed by others. We are simply commanded by Jesus to work, because (eternal) night is coming when no one will be able to work.
Sometime and somewhere, on a bright and glorious morning when all the fog of night has lifted, we shall see the Lord in all his splendor. We will finally be at home. We will be in the King’s presence forever.
Do not grow weary in doing well, for in due season you will reap if you do not give up. Be like the spider. Follow three simple rules of life: Do no harm, do good, and stay in love with God.
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
