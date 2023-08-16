DEVOTION MAIN I

There is a quote by R.A. Salvatore that as I get older I try to remind myself of, that “We are all dying, every moment that passes of every day. That is the inescapable truth of this existence. It is a truth that can paralyze us with fear, or one that can energize us with impatience, with the desire to explore and experience, with the hope — nay, the iron-will!— to find a memory in every action. To be alive, under sunshine, or starlight, in weather fair or stormy. To dance with every step, be they through gardens of flowers or through deep snows.”

Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.

