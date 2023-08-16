The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
There is a quote by R.A. Salvatore that as I get older I try to remind myself of, that “We are all dying, every moment that passes of every day. That is the inescapable truth of this existence. It is a truth that can paralyze us with fear, or one that can energize us with impatience, with the desire to explore and experience, with the hope — nay, the iron-will!— to find a memory in every action. To be alive, under sunshine, or starlight, in weather fair or stormy. To dance with every step, be they through gardens of flowers or through deep snows.”
Life does not come without pain.
While I am not a fan of country music, there is a song that Garth Brooks did called “The Dance.” There is one line toward the end that says it all. The line is, “I could have missed the pain, but I’d have had to miss the dance”.
I am concerned that we play it way to safe in life and more so when we get older.
As Solomon said in Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 there is “a time for everything.” Are we going to miss our timing on what God has for us to fulfill in our life? Or are we going to live life with gusto to the end or are we going to just play it safe?
There is a poem that I like by Dylan Thomas “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night”:
“Do not go gentle into that good night, Old age should burn and rave at close of day; Rage, rage against the dying of the light. Though wise men at their end know dark is right, Because their words had forked no lightning they Do not go gentle into that good night.
Good men, the last wave by, crying how bright, Their frail deeds might have danced in a green bay, Rage, rage against the dying of the light. Wild men who caught and sang the sun in flight, and learn, too late, they grieved it on its way, Do not go gentle into that good night.
Grave men, near death, who see with blinding sight, Blind eyes could blaze like meteors and be gay, Rage, rage against the dying of the light. And you, my father, there on the sad height, Curse, bless, me now with your fierce tears, I pray. Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light.”
My hope is that my life will be as David’s was as Paul summed it up in Acts 13:36. “For David, after serving God’s purpose in his own generation, fell asleep, was buried with his fathers, and decayed”
Should I never meet you or to those that I know see you again, my testimony is found in Job 19:25-27 “I know that my Redeemer lives, And at the last, He will take His stand on the earth. Even after my skin is destroyed, Yet from my flesh I will see God, Whom I, on my part, shall behold for myself, And whom my eyes will see, and not another”.
For what I long to hear is “Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things’, ‘enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.’” Matt. 25:21
Duane Williams is pastor at New Horizon Ministries in Kingsport.
