DEVOTION MAIN I

The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.

 Contributed

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.

After the holidays were over and we had taken down our tree and put away the presents, I walked through the house with a plastic bin. I was clearing out the clutter and nothing escaped my eye.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship

in Kingsport.

Tags

Recommended for you