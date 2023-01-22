The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
After the holidays were over and we had taken down our tree and put away the presents, I walked through the house with a plastic bin. I was clearing out the clutter and nothing escaped my eye.
I looked intently at items tucked away in drawers, piled in cabinets, and packed in boxes. I used all the tricks I’ve learned like one in, one out. If I got a coffee mug for Christmas, I would get rid of one. If someone gave me a new top, an existing top would go in the bin. And I employed the “joy test” to decide what stayed. The item had to make me happy when I held it in my hand to win out. Things looked tidier and I felt lighter. Decluttering reduces stimuli, causing us to relax and feel calm. I was pleased with how much more free I felt and how open and spacious our living space looked after decluttering.
I have recently found that this principle of decluttering applies to spiritual things as well. Just like in the physical world, spiritual clutter is anything that doesn’t serve a useful purpose and impedes progress.
Progress is forward motion. So the simplest thing is to get rid of anything that isn’t moving you forward.
It’s simple, but it’s not easy.
Start by asking, “Does this (fill in the blank) move me forward in my true identity?”
The question assumes you know your true identity in Christ, so take a minute and get familiar with that. You are a masterpiece, a child of God, more than a conqueror, a co-heir with Jesus, God’s friend, and a light to the world. You are chosen, forgiven, free, and have been given every spiritual blessing. Those are just a few the Bible mentions. You can find dozens more.
So, by asking, “Does this relationship, this fear, this distraction, this worry, this belief move me forward in my true identity?” we gain great clarity. If the answer is no, chuck it. Chuck it to God. We were given permission in 2 Peter 5:7 “Cast all your cares on Him.”
The results of clearing out this spiritual clutter are joy and peace. We will feel more free, lighter, and our capacity for the things of God will be open and spacious.
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.
