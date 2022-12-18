The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
One summer week, many years ago, my dad was preaching a revival in Harlan County, Kentucky. He would drive there and back every evening. Now, you have to cross Black Mountain to get to the city of Cumberland. It is a twisty, twisty road with countless curves.
After church service, one night, my car had problems, so my riders and I had to load up in the back of Daddy’s pickup for the ride home. There were about eight of us piled in the bed of that truck. We had borrowed blankets for comfort and padding. If you have crossed Black Mountain, you know how dark it can be. The kind of darkness you can feel. It is a total black-out! The ride that night was both thrilling and chilling. The darkness seemed impenetrable. How hopeful we felt when we would catch a glimpse of a light on someone’s porch or the headlights of an approaching vehicle.
Long ago, there was a newly married couple on a journey of about 90 miles. He walked, and she rode on a donkey. At that time, the world was dark and dreary, but the Light of the World she carried in her womb was about to illuminate mankind.
Certain ancient shepherds witnessed a bright Christmas star shining in the nighttime sky. They also heard the Angels sing and proclaim, “Behold, I bring good tidings of Great Joy which shall be for all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David, a savior which is Christ the Lord. You will find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.” (Luke 2)
As I was reading in the gospels about the darkness that was in the world before the Light arrived, I thought of my own personal experience with darkness on Black Mountain. Perhaps you have a story about the dark.
I am so glad to tell you that darkness cannot comprehend light! Jesus has come that we might have light. He is the light of the world that shines through the darkness in spite of sin and sorrow.
“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him; and without him was not anything made that was made. In him was life; and the life was the light of men. And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not. There was a man sent from God, whose name was John. The same came for a witness, to bear witness of the Light, that all men through him might believe. He was not that Light, but was sent to bear witness of that Light. That was the true Light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world. (John 1:1-9)
Seven hundred years before the babe was born in Bethlehem, Isaiah told about a time when a Savior would be born. “The people who walk in darkness have seen a great light. Those who dwelt in the land of the shadow of death; upon them a light has shined.” (Isaiah 1:9).
Bethlehem’s child was the “True Light,” the pure light of heaven. When the Bible calls Jesus “the light of the world,” it’s a statement of the spiritual illumination He brought into the void.
Darkness has no power over the light. If you want darkness to leave, turn on the light. Darkness is powerless to extinguish light.
Everyone has to cross a Black Mountain. Not the one in Kentucky, but the one you encounter on your life travels. Will you open up your heart this Christmas season, and let the True Light shine in?
