Without trying to sound like the prophet of doom, we aren’t preparing our children for independence, we are preparing them for incarceration. Everyone pays the price when we devalue discipline.

Certainly not every child these days is a hellion, so at the risk of sounding like a crotchety old curmudgeon, the problem of disrespectful children is out of control. To be clear, I’m talking about poor attitudes, troublemaking and the rejection of respect that is rampant today, not rambunctious children simply being innocent kids.





Craig Cottongim is the minister at New Song Church in Kingsport. Email him at Craig cottongim@gmail.com.

