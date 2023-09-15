There’s a tremendous difference between feeling powerful and actually being powerful. For example, some people childishly confuse cutting down or cutting off others with having power. Real power is unrelated to inhibiting others. How so?
Authentic power minimally includes letting your guard down, empowering others and building them up, blessing them, and giving them what they couldn’t achieve on their own. Yet, true power incorporates more than exhibiting vulnerability or edifying others.
So, what is power? Power is controlling yourself, not others.
Who are truly powerful people? Not tyrants, but folks who practice self-control, as we read in Proverbs 16:32, “Whoever is slow to anger is better than the mighty, and he who rules his spirit than he who takes a city.”
Powerful people are reserved, humble, grateful, as well as confident, and they do not believe that anyone owes them anything. Powerless people with their fragile egos are rash, arrogant, rarely satisfied, and lacking in confidence they always feel slighted by the world.
At the negotiating table of life, it is the unconfident ones who resort to threats, steamrolling you by shunning and shaming you, not the confident people. Weak people seek to discourage and dominate, while the strong prefer to encourage and liberate. In our desperation to feel more powerful, we try harder to control others around us by withholding our affections, our compliments, even access to our very selves. But again, these pitiful efforts aren’t actual power.
The more we feel the need to constrain others, the greater the depth of our own felt weakness is magnified. The weaker we feel, the stronger our struggle to appear powerful becomes. Think of bullies and how they suppress others out of a sense of ineptness, frailty and self-loathing.
Sadly, our culture encourages us to disregard self-control, instead to overeat, overspend, overextend, overdo it and to ignore the consequences. Consider the fallout resulting from the counterfeit feeling of power that high-interest credit cards entice us with, and then the predatory title-loan institutions lurking in the shadows waiting to exploit those already buried in debt. These corollary disastrous financial examples often pale in comparison to the pain we inflict on each other.
Weak people lash out at those who anger them or stand in their way, while powerful people try to help people. That’s the main outward/visible difference between weak and powerful people. And our actual strength or lack thereof comes down to embracing self-control. Therefore, the most important people skill we can instill in our children is exhibiting self-control, and as adults it might be our most important continuing endeavor as well.
Rewriting history doesn’t really change the past, and moving the goalposts when others are trying to accommodate your needs doesn’t really improve any relationship. Perhaps the more we want to change others only amplifies how poorly we fail to personally change ourselves. In the end, ignoring our own need for greater self-control hurts us more than we’d like to admit.