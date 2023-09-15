There’s a tremendous difference between feeling powerful and actually being powerful. For example, some people childishly confuse cutting down or cutting off others with having power. Real power is unrelated to inhibiting others. How so?

Authentic power minimally includes letting your guard down, empowering others and building them up, blessing them, and giving them what they couldn’t achieve on their own. Yet, true power incorporates more than exhibiting vulnerability or edifying others.





Craig Cottongim is the minister at New Song Church in Kingsport. Email him at craigcottongim@gmail.com.

