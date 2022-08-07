The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
Nothing encourages confession like eating pancakes. I sat in IHOP last week being honest with a friend. I told her some things I was carrying; things that were heavy on my heart; things I hadn’t said out loud; things that made me tear up as I talked. I told her how I needed answers to prayers I had been praying, that I needed to experience God’s goodness, and that I needed a lot of peace.
When I finished, she looked me straight in the eyes and said emphatically, “Here’s what we’re going to do, we’re going to fast and pray.” I hadn’t planned on sharing any of the things I needed with her, but in that moment, I felt 100 times better because we were never meant to carry burdens alone. What seemed overwhelming and unlikely took on new possibilities in light of linking arms with someone.
Community is a beautiful thing. God loves it, and His very nature is community: Father, Son and Holy Spirit. When He created Adam He said, “It is not good for man to be alone (Genesis 2:18).” Isolation is a tool of the enemy. Our minds wander and worries fester when we’re by ourselves. It is to our benefit to speak up, say things aloud, draw others in, and ask for help when we need it.
Why then are we so hesitant to share our deepest desires and longings? Could it be we don’t really want people to know we need a helping hand or a shoulder to lean on because then they may not love or respect us as much? Do we have this idea that we must always be strong, put together, and on our A-game, and asking for help makes us weak and incapable? Of course, these are lies.
At the core of His being, God is relational, and because we are made in His image, we are that way, too. Ecclesiastes 4:12 tells us, “Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.” And Proverbs 17:17 says, “A friend loves at all times.” We were made for relationship, community and unity.
Considering these truths, let’s commit to some practical things: 1) Let’s ask for help and encouragement when we need it. Let’s forget what we think we should do and say, and just be honest. 2) Let’s determine to be there for others. Let’s ask important questions like, “How are you?” and then wait for an answer, being truly engaged as the other person responds. We can even encourage them to be deeply honest by showing a compassionate heart as we listen. 3) Let’s keep in mind that interactions are providential, and God may want to use you to bless someone in need, or He may put someone in your path to bless you.
Remember, even the Lone Ranger had a sidekick. You were not meant to walk the journey of life alone.
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.
