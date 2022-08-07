DEVOTION MAIN

The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.

 Contributed

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Nothing encourages confession like eating pancakes. I sat in IHOP last week being honest with a friend. I told her some things I was carrying; things that were heavy on my heart; things I hadn’t said out loud; things that made me tear up as I talked. I told her how I needed answers to prayers I had been praying, that I needed to experience God’s goodness, and that I needed a lot of peace.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video