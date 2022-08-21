The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Comfort-seeking is a deeply entrenched human trait. It is “writ large” beginning in infancy. A newborn readily grasps a finger with a tiny hand; it’s the comfort of contact. A toddler drags around a security blanket; it’s the comfort of a covering. A child runs to the bedroom of a parent following a bad dream; it’s the comfort of consolation. As the years proceed, while comfort-seeking strategies change, the basic longing for comfort continues throughout life. In fact, a sense of comfort and a source for the same are essential for physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being from childhood to old age.
The times in which we live are extraordinarily discomforting. An early morning dose of world news can set the day’s mood as one of discomfort. A personal crisis in the middle of the day can add another surge of discomfort. An unsolved problem taken to bed can steal rest and compound the discomfort for a self-perpetuating cycle of constant stress and worry that makes one sick. In medical terms it’s called “dis-ease” — that is, the absence of comfort.
In the desperation to find comfort, even for a moment, it can be tempting to self-medicate in all kinds of ways that are destructive. Not uncommonly, that is the history of substance abuse. O, but where to find lasting relief, real comfort? In William Shakespeare’s 1595 play “Richard II,” King Richard woefully answers, “No matter where — of comfort no man speaks.” It would seem that such an outlook had disquieted and discomforted the Thessalonian church in the New Testament.
In Paul’s First Letter to the Thessalonians, he addresses a pervasive mood of grief and despair. Reminding the church of numerous doctrines of victorious Christian faith, such as resurrection, the second coming of Jesus, and eternal life, Paul admonishes, “Comfort one another with these words” (1 Thessalonians 4:18). It was an admonition to seek and find comfort in the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Indeed, the Bible is a book of comfort. The truths contained in Scripture are intended to be mutually shared in the community of faith and with the world as a divine source of comfort. God Himself cries out to and through the prophet imploring His people’s comfort by His words: “Comfort, O comfort My people and speak kindly to them” (Isaiah 40:1-2). The Psalmist longs to be a beneficiary of such in praying, “O may Thy loving kindness comfort me according to Thy word to Thy servant” (Psalms 119:76).
In a world full of so much discomfort, let it be underscored, highlighted, punctuated and emphasized that
comfort-seeking finds glorious fulfillment in an open Bible. An open Bible lifts the floodgates of Heaven’s comfort for a plenteous outpouring.
It is said that in the throes of discomfort Augustine of Hippo (354-430 A.D.) mysteriously heard a child’s voice say, “Tolle lege.” It was Latin for “Take up and read.” Nearby he found his servant’s Bible. He opened it, read it, and found the “God of all comfort” (2 Corinthians 1:3) therein. It was the beginning of His Christian life. It can be the beginning of yours. If you are seeking comfort today and for the times ahead, pick up the nearest Bible; open it; read it; believe it; and be comforted.
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church