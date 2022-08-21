DEVOTION MAIN

Comfort-seeking is a deeply entrenched human trait. It is “writ large” beginning in infancy. A newborn readily grasps a finger with a tiny hand; it’s the comfort of contact. A toddler drags around a security blanket; it’s the comfort of a covering. A child runs to the bedroom of a parent following a bad dream; it’s the comfort of consolation. As the years proceed, while comfort-seeking strategies change, the basic longing for comfort continues throughout life. In fact, a sense of comfort and a source for the same are essential for physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being from childhood to old age.

Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church

in Kingsport.