My retina tore last February (2022), and that started a chain of eye problems, which required four surgeries so far. Another one is scheduled in September. Varied complications have resulted in continual prayers for God to intervene and heal my eyes.
Since childhood, I dreaded the possibility of becoming blind. Thankfully, I can still see — just not as clearly as I’d like. But I keep praying for better sight. And during one prayer, a question came to me. Do I value having spiritual sight as much as physical sight? Why am I not asking the Lord for better spiritual vision, too?
Most people can see what is in front of them, but there’s more than what meets the eye. The Holy Spirit enables Christians to perceive what’s happening in the world from a spiritual perspective. This special vision includes earthly and biblical comprehension of current events, while noticing spiritual opposition and God’s involvement. Recognizing spiritual warfare is accomplished through one’s spiritual vision.
In the past, God allowed people to physically see the (normally invisible) spiritual world. When God opened Elisha’s servant’s eyes, he saw what Elisha could see — the hills full of horses and chariots of fire protecting them. When Balaam’s eyes were opened, he saw the angel of the Lord with his sword drawn, blocking the path.
Samson’s parents watched the angel of the Lord ascend to heaven in their altar’s flame. Peter, James and John saw ancient Elijah and Moses talking with Jesus as He was transfigured before them on a high mountain (2 Kings 6; Numbers 22; Judges 13; Matthew 17). “Stephen, full of the Holy Spirit, looked up to heaven and saw the glory of God, and Jesus standing at the right hand of God” (Acts 7:55).
The Lord still allows people to see angels or gain some sort of insight into the spiritual world. Several missions have reported attackers withdrawing after seeing angels guarding the missionaries. Some people who clinically died but were revived, had visions of heaven. And Jesus has appeared to individual Muslims in their dreams.
Jesus has given sight to the “blind” in more than one way. Using different methods, He miraculously healed people’s eyes to give them physical sight. Jesus also talked with two men on the road to Emmaus before their eyes were opened to recognize Him as the risen Lord (Matthew 9:27-30; Mark 10:46-52; John 9:6-7; Acts 9:17-18; Luke 24:30-31).
When Jesus referred to the Pharisees as being blind, He was referring to their spiritual blindness (Matthew 23:16-17,19). Today, many people are like the Pharisees and have a distorted view of Jesus and Christians. Their negative perceptions affect their thoughts and actions.
How accurate is your vision? Do you possess spiritual insight? Can you discern between good and evil, false teaching and biblical truth?
God opens our eyes and gives wisdom when we ask for it (James 1:5). Wisdom is not just acquired information but practical insight and understanding with spiritual implications (Proverbs 2:6,9-11). When we look at the world through spiritual eyes, we gain a deeper understanding of it and our perspective on life changes. In this day of deception, evil and violence, let’s ask the Lord to improve our spiritual vision so we may live wisely, according to His commands.
Clara Scott’s hymn speaks for me, “Open my eyes that I may see Glimpses of truth thou hast for me; …Silently now I wait for Thee, ready my God, Thy will to see; Open my eyes, illumine me, Spirit divine!” Help me Lord; I want to see.
Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible
study “Trusting God Through Troubles
& Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. You can contact Cindy by email at cr4Him@gmail.com.