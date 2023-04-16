KINGSPORT — First Baptist Church is hosting its second Acts of Love event, which will provide opportunities to assist local organizations.
The event will take place on April 22 and will start with a breakfast at the church. Volunteers can sign up to participate in one-day missions lasting about three hours.
Marvin Cameron, First Baptist pastor, said the church is eager to help local missions.
“We are looking forward to working alongside these agencies in our area who serve others daily,” said Cameron. “Helping those who help others is one way we can be of service. These mission projects provide an opportunity for us to respond to Christ’s call to love our neighbors as ourselves.”
More than 25 projects will be completed during Acts of Love. Some projects may require skills such as painting, cleaning, organizing and folding clothes, and landscaping cleanup. Some of the projects are listed below.
Feeding ministries at:
• Kitchen of HOPE
• Salvation Army Soup Kitchen
• Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee
• Kingsport City School Middle School Food Bag Ministry
• Eden’s Vista Farm Project
Construction and cleaning ministries benefiting:
• Sleep in Heavenly Peace
• Friends in Need
• Salvation Army Shelter
• Little Free Library Stewards
• Holston Habitat
• Children’s Advocacy Center
• Celebrate Recovery
• Kingsport Homeless Ministry
• Gibsontown Ministries
Thrift store ministries at:
• Habitat ReStore
• Mission Agape
• Hope Helps TN
• Hope Haven Resale Store
The project list also includes a prayer ministry, social ministries and packing care kits for those in need.
“This exercise in being the hands and feet of Christ provides an opportunity to minister to the needs of those in our hometown,” said Cameron.
To view project locations, times and activities, or to sign up, visit www.fbckpt.org/acts-of-love. The deadline to volunteer is April 21.