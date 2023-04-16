KINGSPORT — First Baptist Church is hosting its second Acts of Love event, which will provide opportunities to assist local organizations.

The event will take place on April 22 and will start with a breakfast at the church. Volunteers can sign up to participate in one-day missions lasting about three hours.

To view project locations, times and activities, or to sign up, visit www.fbckpt.org/acts-of-love. The deadline to volunteer is April 21.

