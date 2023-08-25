religion column

First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Russ Pearson preaching. For more information call the church office at 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.





