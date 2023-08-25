Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Russ Pearson preaching. For more information call the church office at 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Speers Ferry Church will have Donald Harding III preaching at the 11 a.m. service Sunday.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Mark Ball preaching at the morning service Sunday. There will be no evening service.
Homecoming
Cedar Chapel Church will celebrate homecoming Sunday at 10 a.m. with Bob Simpson preaching. Dinner will be provided afterward. The church is located at 165 Cedar Chapel Church Road, Rogersville.
Midfield Free Will Baptist Church, 1801 Granby Road, will celebrate homecoming Sunday at 10:30 a.m. There will be special singing by the Crystal River Boys, and Pastor Josh McKinney will preach. Lunch will be served after the service. There will be no evening service.
Garry Hood and singers will be at Durham's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday for homecoming. All members and former members are urged to attend.
New Providence Presbyterian Church, Hwy. 11W, 214 Stony Point Road in Surgoinsville, will celebrate its 118th homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 10, beginning at 11 a.m. There will be special music beginning 10:30 a.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m., with a covered dish fellowship dinner to follow the service.
Revivals
Seventh annual Barn Revival will be held Aug. 28 through Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. nightly. Preaching by Jason Nunley and Nathan Wheeler. Music by Chris Holder and Journey Home, Clark Quartet, Restored, Roy Wolford and Living Sanctuary. The revival will be held at 1335 Deerfield Road, Fort Blackmore, Virginia. For more information call 276-870-5465.
Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill, will host a revival Sept. 3-6 with Missionary Paul Pritchard and Evangelist Joe Pritchard. Times are 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Community
A garage sale will be held Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 1041 Elizabeth Chapel Road off Hwy. 394, Bluff City. For more information call 423-538-6311.
Concordia Lutheran Church will host "Transgenderism and Public Policy: A Biblical Approach and Analysis" on Saturday. The church is located at 725 Truxton Drive, Kingsport. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. RSVP to office@concordiakingsport.org or 423-247-3582.
LifeBridge Christian Church is hosting a free Clean Comedy Show with Drew Davis on Sunday at 7 p.m. Davis is a former youth pastor and a graduate from Milligan University. LifeBridge Christian Church is located at 617 Donelson Drive, Kingsport, directly behind Andrew Jackson Elementary School.
The Kingsport Christian Women's Connection will host a Country Fair on Thursday, Oct. 19. There will be a variety of items to buy including baked goods, canned goods, crafts, Christmas decorations, small gift items and books. You can shop from 10:30-11 a.m. and again after the luncheon, which ends around 1 p.m. This is the group's only fundraiser for the year. The money is used to pay for speakers, first-time guests, printing invitations and newsletters, and some table decorations. The event will be held at the Food City Pressroom on Roller Street.
Temple Baptist Church, 2200 Memorial Court, Kingsport, has a free food pantry and clothes giveaway on the third Friday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Gray United Methodist Church's food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
