Music
Mountain Gospel Heirs and Labour of Love will sing Saturday at 7 p.m. at Glenwood Community Church, 2524 McMurray Hollow Road, Hiltons, Virginia.
Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information call the church office at 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Speers Ferry Church will have David Perkins preaching and Family Gospel singing Sunday at the 11 a.m. service.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Mark Ball preaching at the morning service Sunday and the Virginia Boys singing at the evening service.
Mick and Dottie Lane will sing and Tim Risner will preach Sunday at 6 p.m. at Orebank Chapel Central Baptist Church.
Gorman McMurray will preach at Durham’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Revivals
Pastor James O. Hagy Memorial Holy Ghost Revival will be held at Evangel Family Worship Center, 1928 Bloomingdale Road, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. nightly and Sunday at 11 a.m. Evangelist Bobby Bryant will preach.
Seventh annual Barn Revival will be held Aug. 28 through Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. nightly. Preaching by Jason Nunley and Nathan Wheeler. Music by Chris Holder and Journey Home, Clark Quartet, Restored, Roy Wolford and Living Sanctuary. The revival will be held at 1335 Deerfield Road, Fort Blackmore, Virginia. For more information call 276-870-5465.
Homecoming
Bays Mountain Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming Sunday. The Heavenly Reflections will sing at 10:45 a.m., and Pastor Tim Nelson will preach.
Kingsley United Methodist Church will celebrate homecoming Sunday at the 11 a.m. worship service with the Rev. Pat Tipton preaching. Tipton grew up in the Kingsley Church and now pastors two other churches. At noon, the church will share a covered dish meal to celebrate 150 years of ministry of the Kingsley Church.
Nottingham Church will celebrate 125 years of ministry at Friends Day/Homecoming Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. There will be worship and fellowship with a catered lunch. The church is located at 2616 Nottingham Road, Gate City, Virginia.
New Providence Presbyterian Church, Hwy. 11W, 214 Stony Point Road in Surgoinsville, will celebrate its 118th homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 10, beginning at 11 a.m. There will be special music beginning 10:30 a.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m., with a covered dish fellowship dinner to follow the service.
Community
Foggy Valley “All Shook Up” will be performed at LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport through Aug. 20. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., with matinees Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. For reservations and information, call the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766.
A garage sale will be held Friday, Aug. 25, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 26, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 1041 Elizabeth Chapel Road off Hwy. 394, Bluff City. For more information call 423-538-6311.
Concordia Lutheran Church will host “Transgenderism and Public Policy: A Biblical Approach and Analysis” on Saturday, Aug. 26. The church is located at 725 Truxton Drive, Kingsport. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. RSVP to office@concordiakingsport.org or 423-247-3582.
LifeBridge Christian Church is hosting a free Clean Comedy Show with Drew Davis on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. Davis is a former youth pastor and a graduate from Milligan University. LifeBridge Christian Church is located at 617 Donelson Drive, Kingsport, directly behind Andrew Jackson Elementary School.
Temple Baptist Church, 2200 Memorial Court, Kingsport, has a free food pantry and clothes giveaway on the third Friday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
Gray United Methodist Church’s food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
