Bill Gaither and The Gaither Vocal Band will perform Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Higher Ground Baptist Church in Kingsport. Tickets for the 2023 “Brighter The Light Tour” stop in Kingsport are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information visit www.gaither.com.





