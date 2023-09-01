Music
Bill Gaither and The Gaither Vocal Band will perform Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Higher Ground Baptist Church in Kingsport. Tickets for the 2023 “Brighter The Light Tour” stop in Kingsport are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information visit www.gaither.com.
Services
Bud Hulsey will preach Sunday at First Christian Church, 106 E. Charlemont Ave, Kingsport. The service will begin at 10:40 a.m.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. John Paul preaching at both services Sunday.
Jack McCracken will preach at Durham’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Homecoming
Sullivan Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming Sunday, Sept. 10, at 10:15 a.m. with Chosen Road leading the worship service. Dinner under the tent will be at 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
New Providence Presbyterian Church, Hwy. 11-W, 214 Stony Point Road in Surgoinsville, will celebrate its 118th homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 10, beginning at 11 a.m. There will be special music beginning 10:30 a.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m., with a covered dish fellowship dinner to follow the service.
Revivals
Seventh annual Barn Revival will wrap up Friday at 7 p.m. The revival is located at 1335 Deerfield Road, Fort Blackmore, Virginia. For more information call 276-870-5465.
Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill, will host a revival Sept. 3-6 with Missionary Paul Pritchard and Evangelist Joe Pritchard. Times are 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Community
Gray United Methodist Church will have a free meal on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. for anyone wanting one. This month the menu is country fried steak, green beans, slaw, rolls and dessert. Drive up to the side of the church, and you will be able to pick up your meal.
Amis Chapel United Methodist Church will hold its annual Ice Cream Supper from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, around and in the fellowship hall of the church. The event will include hamburgers, cheese dogs, corn dogs, ice cream, homemade ice cream, cake walks, an auction, and games for children. The church is located at 122 Amis Chapel Road, Surgoinsville.
The Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection will host a Country Fair on Thursday, Oct. 19. There will be a variety of items to buy including baked goods, canned goods, crafts, Christmas decorations, small gift items and books. You can shop from 10:30-11 a.m. and again after the luncheon, which ends around 1 p.m. This is the group’s only fundraiser for the year. The money is used to pay for speakers, first-time guests, printing invitations and newsletters, and some table decorations. The event will be held at the Food City Pressroom on Roller Street.
Temple Baptist Church, 2200 Memorial Court, Kingsport, has a free food pantry and clothes giveaway on the third Friday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Gray United Methodist Church’s food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
