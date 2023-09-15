Music
Ernie Couch and Revival will perform in concert Friday at 6 p.m. at Arcadia United Methodist Church.
Bill Gaither and The Gaither Vocal Band will perform Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Higher Ground Baptist Church in Kingsport. Tickets for the 2023 “Brighter The Light Tour” stop in Kingsport are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information visit www.gaither.com.
Services
B’nai Sholom Congregation, 2510 Blountville Highway in Bristol, will have Rosh Hashanah services. Erev Rosh Hashanah services will be Friday at 7:30 p.m. First Day Rosh Hashanah service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Second Day Rosh Hashanah service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Tashlich service (weather permitting) will be held at Steel Creek Park following the conclusion of services. Bring a picnic lunch (park admission $2 per car). Erev Shabbat Shuvah service will be held at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom on Friday, Sept. 22. For more information call 423-323-7596.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Mark Lauger preaching at both services Sunday.
Gorman McMurray will preach at Durham’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Homecoming
Orebank Chapel Central Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Tim Risner will preach, and Rejoicing Voices will sing. Lunch will follow the service.
Vernon Heights Baptist Church, 2547 Russell St., Kingsport, will celebrate 74 years of ministry at homecoming on Sunday. Church members will sing at 10 a.m., and Preston Patrick from Chimney Top Baptist Church will preach at 11 a.m. Dinner will follow the service.
Old Chestnut Flats Church in Hiltons, Virginia, will celebrate homecoming Sunday at 11 a.m. Please bring a covered dish.
Morrison Chapel Global Methodist Church, 2019 Chapel Drive, Kingsport, will celebrate its 166th anniversary Sunday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bob Cloud preaching and special music by The Edens Family. A covered dish lunch will follow the service.
Oak Drive Baptist Church, 1020 Oak Drive Circle, Lynn Garden community, will celebrate homecoming Sunday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. with Chris Holder and Journey Home leading the service.
Community
Ketron Memorial Methodist Church, 301 Virgil Ave., will have its annual sale in the gym Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Elm Springs Community Church, Church Hill, will host a country breakfast Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m.
Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon meeting Thursday, Sept. 21, in The Press Room at Food City, 300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport. Donna Mann will speak on “Experience the Joy of Belonging.” Registration at 10:30 a.m.; lunch at 11 a.m. ($15.50); program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Reservations are due by Friday to theresaarcher@comcast.net or 423-360-5422.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill, will have a free food pantry on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Living Praise is hosting a Fall Craft Festival Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, in the church gym at 207 New Beason Well Road, Kingsport. More than 20 vendors are registered, and food trucks will be available.
Valley Parish Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, from 4-7 p.m. at Okolona United Methodist Church (The Flame), 4215 Stanley Valley Road, Church Hill. There will be a pulled pork meal with beans and slaw for $10 a plate as well as a cake walk, bouncy house and cake auction.
Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church will host a Lord’s Acre Sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 29-30. Times are Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served, and guests can browse the market for unique goods including homemade apple butter, canned goods, fried pies, baked goods, home decor and new-to-you items. The event will be held at the HMUMC Life Center, 2869 Hilton Road, Gate City, Virginia. Call 276-386-9441.
Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church will hold its 29th annual bazaar Saturday, Oct. 7, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1041 Elizabeth Chapel Road, Bluff City (off of 394). There will be a country breakfast, lunch (hamburgers/hot dogs), apple butter making, baked goods, crafts, fried pies, books, jewelry, farm and garden produce, canned goods, silent and live auction (2 p.m.).
The Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection will host a Country Fair on Thursday, Oct. 19. There will be a variety of items to buy including baked goods, canned goods, crafts, Christmas decorations, small gift items and books. You can shop from 10:30-11 a.m. and again after the luncheon, which ends around 1 p.m. This is the group’s only fundraiser for the year. The money is used to pay for speakers, first-time guests, printing invitations and newsletters, and some table decorations. The event will be held at the Food City Pressroom on Roller Street.
Goshen Valley First Church of God, 2010 Goshen Valley Road, Church Hill, will host a trunk or treat on Saturday, Oct. 28, starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be free hayrides, hot dogs, s’mores, games and candy.
Temple Baptist Church, 2200 Memorial Court, Kingsport, has a free food pantry and clothes giveaway on the third Friday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers
Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Gray United Methodist Church’s food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
