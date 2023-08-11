religion column

Brian Burchfield will sing Friday at 6 p.m. at Duffield Primitive Baptist Church, 6051 Natural Tunnel Parkway, Duffield, Virginia; Saturday at 6 p.m. at The Promise Land, 2133 Mountain Road, Belfast, Virginia; Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at West Greene Freewill Baptist Church, 4880 Shackleford Road, Mosheim, for Bring A Friend Day; and Sunday at 6 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Covenant Brethren Church, 343 Pleasant Hill Road, Blountville.

