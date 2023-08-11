Brian Burchfield will sing Friday at 6 p.m. at Duffield Primitive Baptist Church, 6051 Natural Tunnel Parkway, Duffield, Virginia; Saturday at 6 p.m. at The Promise Land, 2133 Mountain Road, Belfast, Virginia; Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at West Greene Freewill Baptist Church, 4880 Shackleford Road, Mosheim, for Bring A Friend Day; and Sunday at 6 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Covenant Brethren Church, 343 Pleasant Hill Road, Blountville.
The Promise Land Gospel Sing featuring Brian Burchfield, Eddie Street and The Johnsons, and The Million Heirs will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. at 133 Mountain Road, Belfast, Virginia. A love offering will be received. Bring a lawn chair.
Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road, Kingsport, will have special singing by The Singing Cookes and The Cooke Brothers Saturday at 6 p.m.
Family Gospel will sing at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church, 317 Cherry St., Mount Carmel, Sunday.
Services
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information call the church office at 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.fpckpt.org.
Pastor Meggie Scott from Fern, Jamaica, will speak Sunday at 6 p.m. at Cedar View Independent Methodist Church. The church is located on Old Gibson Mill Road in Kingsport.
Jacob Horton will preach at Durham’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Homecoming
Brookside Mission, 540 Brookside Drive, is hosting a Homecoming Jubilee and old-fashioned worship services Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow. Special singing and preaching at each service.
Hermon United Methodist Church, 5395 E. Carters Valley Road, will celebrate homecoming Sunday at 9:30 a.m. with Rev. Ray Amos Sr. preaching.
Reservoir Road Baptist Church, 1817 Seaver Road, Kingsport, will celebrate homecoming Sunday at 11 a.m. with Jarrett Wyatt preaching and Joey Strickler singing.
Community
Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon meeting Thursday in The Press Room at Food City, 300 Clinchfield St. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11 a.m. ($15.50). Reservations are due by Friday, Aug. 11. RSVP to theresaarcher@comcast.net or 423-360-5422.
McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church will have a yard sale Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 430 Church Road, Church Hill.
First United Methodist Church of Elizabethton, 325 East E St., will have a program celebrating the 75th anniversary of its kindergarten/nursery school on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.