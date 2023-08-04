religion column

Brian Burchfield will sing Friday at 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus, Poor Valley Road, Saltville, Virginia; Saturday at 4 p.m. at Heartland Church, 1011 Asheville Hwy., Greeneville, for its Back To School Bash; Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Midway Baptist Church, 1403 Midway Road, Midway, Virginia, for homecoming; and Sunday at 6 p.m. at Upper Room Fellowship, Hawkins Ave., Church Hill.

