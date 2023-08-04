Music
Brian Burchfield will sing Friday at 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus, Poor Valley Road, Saltville, Virginia; Saturday at 4 p.m. at Heartland Church, 1011 Asheville Hwy., Greeneville, for its Back To School Bash; Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Midway Baptist Church, 1403 Midway Road, Midway, Virginia, for homecoming; and Sunday at 6 p.m. at Upper Room Fellowship, Hawkins Ave., Church Hill.
Services
Gary Gilliam will preach and Braden Gilliam will sing Sunday at 11 a.m. at Speers Ferry Church. Dial-A-Devotion: 276-940-1206.
Global Missionaries Drs. Hong and Esther Yang will minister Sunday at 11 a.m. at Evangel Family Worship Center, located at 1928 Bloomingdale Road.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Mark Ball preaching at the morning service Sunday and the Knoxville Singers performing at the evening service.
Jack McCracken will preach at Durham’s Chapel Freewill Baptists Church Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Homecoming
Midway Baptist Church in Gate City, Virginia, will celebrate homecoming Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Chuck Grimm will preach, and Brian Birchfield will sing.
Hermon United Methodist Church, 5395 E. Carters Valley Road, will celebrate homecoming Sunday, Aug. 13, at 9:30 a.m. with Rev. Ray Amos Sr. preaching.
Reservoir Road Baptist Church, 1817 Seaver Road, Kingsport, will celebrate homecoming Sunday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. with Jarrett Wyatt preaching and Joey Strickler singing. All past members and friends are invited to attend.
Decoration
Decoration at Pierson Cemetery will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Travis Pierson will preach.
Revivals
Pastor James O. Hagy Memorial Holy Ghost Revival will be held at Evangel Family Worship Center, 1928 Bloomingdale Road, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19, at 7 p.m. nightly and Sunday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. Evangelist Bobby Bryant will preach.
Seventh annual Barn Revival will be held Aug. 28 through Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. nightly. Preaching by Jason Nunley and Nathan Wheeler. Music by Chris Holder and Journey Home, Clark Quartet, Restored, Roy Wolford and Living Sanctuary. The revival will be held at 1335 Deerfield Road, Fort Blackmore, Virginia. For information call 276-870-5465.
Camp Meeting
The 204th Sulphur Springs Camp Meeting, hosted by Sulphur Springs Methodist Church, will be held Sunday through Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. nightly with Rev. Angela Pleasants preaching. Daily missions emphasis is The River Ministry for Women in Johnson City. Please bring toiletries and place items in barrels at the back of the campshed. Financial donations are welcome too. There will be an ice cream social after the Monday night service. The church is located at 1432 Gray Sulphur Springs Road in Jonesborough. Child care is available. Call 423-753-5631.
Community
Foggy Valley “All Shook Up” will be performed at LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport Aug. 4-20. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., with matinees Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to the show. For reservations and information, call the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit the LampLight website at www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Ketron Memorial Methodist Church, 301 Virgil St., will host a back-to-school celebration Saturday from 2-4 p.m. There will be free hot dogs, snow cones and music provided by The Appalachian Trail Band.
Eden Methodist Church, 1620 Mill Springs Road, Jonesborough, will host a free event Saturday from 6-8:30 p.m. featuring homemade ice cream in a variety of flavors, cake walks, auctions and friendly faces. The church is located off South Greenwood Drive. For more information email BEPastorbryan@gmail.com.
McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church will have a yard sale Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. tp 2 p.m. at the church, located at 430 Church Road, Church Hill. The sale is sponsored by the Children’s Department.
Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon meeting on Thursday, Aug. 17, in The Press Room at Food City, 300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport. A drama, “Here Comes The Judge!” will be presented by Cindy Leihkauff. Music by Lorie Hale. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11 a.m. ($15.50). Reservations are due by Friday, Aug. 11. RSVP to theresaarcher@comcast.net or 423-360-5422.
LifeBridge Christian Church is hosting a free Clean Comedy Show with Drew Davis on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. Davis is a former youth pastor and a graduate from Milligan University. LifeBridge Christian Church is located at 617 Donelson Drive, Kingsport, directly behind Andrew Jackson Elementary School.
Temple Baptist Church, 2200 Memorial Court, Kingsport, has a free food pantry and clothes giveaway on the third Friday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
Sullivan Baptist Church offers Awana Club every Wednesday from 6:45-8:15 p.m. for ages 2 years old through fifth grade. The church is located at 4152 Maplewood St. beside Sullivan Gardens Elementary School. For more information contact Sharon Arredondo at sharona@sullivanbaptist.org, call the church office at 423-349-6288 or visit the church website at www.sullivanbaptist.org.
Gray United Methodist Church’s food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Please drive around to the side entrance of the church and enter there. Volunteers will be there to greet and assist you. For more information visit http://www.grayumc.org.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church has its food pantry open the third Thursday of every month. Free food bags will be given out between 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 215 Montgomery Ave., Church Hill.
Celebrate Recovery holds meetings every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport. For more information call 423-963-2854.
