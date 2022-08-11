ROGERSVILLE — The Upper East TN GO TELL America Crusade will host a back-to-school bash in Rogersville and is preparing for their big crusade at the end of this month.

Back-to-School Bash

For more information about the event, please visit the events Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/UpperEastTNGoTellCrusade.