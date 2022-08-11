ROGERSVILLE — The Upper East TN GO TELL America Crusade will host a back-to-school bash in Rogersville and is preparing for their big crusade at the end of this month.
Back-to-School Bash
The bash will be held at The Bridge Church on Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
The event will feature pizza and other refreshments along with games and activities that start at 7:15 p.m.
“We will be serving snacks such as donuts, cakes and chips, games, and of course, the word of God,” Crossroads Church Pastor Stephen Kimery said. “Each night, we will be handing out tickets for the ‘Pizza Bash’ to be held on Wednesday night of the Crusade. Of course, the gospel will be shared, and worship will take place. It is going to be awesome.”
The worship and gospel messages will be led by either Bridge Church Pastor Bobby Hancock or Kimery.
“One of us will share the gospel message on Friday night and then on Saturday night as well,” Hancock said. “Roger Williams will be leading the worship service each night.”
The bash is open to youth from Hawkins County and the surrounding areas.
The Crusade
The Upper East Tennessee GO TELL Crusade will be hosted on Aug. 28 through Aug. 31 at the Cherokee High School football field beginning at 7 p.m. each night.
The event will be led by Rick Gage, who is the founder of GO TELL Crusades Inc. and has conducted evangelistic events all over the world.
The event has been organized by churches and leaders in the Hawkins County area. East Rogersville Baptist Church Pastor John Butler is leading the team of pastors, business people and concerned individuals organizing the event.
“This team is fulfilling many roles leading up to the Crusade, all of which are meant to come together in an event unlike any other in recent Hawkins County history,” a press release stated.
Butler said the Crusade was inspired by a similar event led by Gage in Hamblen County in 2019.
“That crusade was an incredible event, and it became a catalyst for good things in their community and impacted many surrounding counties,” Butler said. “So, we are looking to do something similar.”
Butler also said the event’s purpose is to “share the gospel with as many people as possible.”
The Crusade will consist of many different events, including a Pizza Bash and Youth Night on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.
“Rick Gage and his team will deliver a simple and clear message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ each night of the Crusade,” a press release stated. “There are scheduled events in many of the local middle and high schools at this time. In addition, plans are in the works to honor teachers, service men and women, and first responders on a selected night of the Crusade.”
The Crusade is also looking for support in many different forms.
“Initially, 30 churches committed to supporting the Crusade, and hopes are many more of the churches within the area will join in and support the Crusade,” the press release stated. “Support in the form of prayers, invitations to the Crusade and their church, visitation and outreach, and financial support are all needed from our local churches. Financial support from local businesses and industry is welcome as well.”
Any donated money will go directly to the Crusade or the youth rally expenses.
Anyone who is interested in supporting the event in any form can contact Butler by phone at (423) 272-2496 or via email at john@erbc.org. In addition, any church, business or individual who is interested in making a financial contribution can mail a check payable to Go Tell Crusades to P.O. Box 282, Rogersville, TN 37857.
Individuals can also support the event in the form of volunteering. For example, the Crusade will need people to work as ushers, counselors, parking attendants and many other jobs.
They will also have several teams people can join, including hospitality, arrangements, prayer, counseling, outreach, youth, finances and many others. Anyone interested in volunteering can also contact Butler by phone to see where they can serve.