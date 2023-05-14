The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
Imagine, if you can, of praying and waiting for a child to be conceived. There have been promises made to you by God concerning your offspring. Your husband’s name means Father of Many; yet here you are, 89 years of age and still no child to call your own. Your name might be Sarah, wife of Abraham, mother of Isaac, grandmother to Jacob and his 12 sons (Genesis 21).
Children are a heritage from the Lord. Every year you go up to the House of the Lord for the special feasts. You kneel at the altar, whispering a prayer to God, petitioning Him for a son. You make a vow to God. Give me a son, and I will return him to your service. Your name might be Hannah, wife of Elkanah; mother of the great prophet Samuel, (1 Samuel 1).
The fruit of the womb is His reward. Elderly daughter of Aaron’s lineage, wife of a priest, mother of none. You serve God faithfully and continually. The angel Gabriel brings good news. You shall bear a son in your advanced age and call his name John. You might be Elizabeth, wife of Zacharias, (Luke 1).
Happy is the man that hath his quiver full of them. You are abiding in your parent’s house anticipating marriage to your betrothed. Suddenly an angel appears (it is Gabriel again), and having come in, he says, “Rejoice, highly favored one, the Lord is with you; blessed are you among women!”
But when you hear his salutation, you are troubled and consider what manner of greeting is this? Gabriel says, “Do not be afraid, for you have found favor with God. And behold, you will conceive in your womb and bring forth a Son, and shall call His name Jesus. He will be great, and will be called the Son of the Highest; and the Lord God will give to Him the throne of His father, David. And He will reign over the house of Jacob forever, and of His kingdom there shall be no end.” You reply, “Behold the maidservant of the Lord! Let it be to me according to your word.” (Luke 1)
You might be Mary of Nazareth, mother of God.
Like arrows in the hand of a warrior, so are the children of one’s youth. In the days of the judges, there was a certain man from Zorah, of the family of the Danites, whose name was Manoah. His wife was barren and had no children. And the angel of the Lord appeared unto the woman and said to her, “Indeed, now, you are barren and have borne no children, but you shall conceive and bear a son. Now therefore, please be careful to not drink wine or similar drink, and not to eat anything unclean. No razor shall come upon his head, for the child shall be a Nazarite to God from the womb; and he shall deliver Israel out of the hand of the Philistines.” You might be Mrs. Manoah, mother of Sampson the strong man who became a deliverer and a judge in Israel, (Judges 13). They shall not be ashamed, but shall speak with their enemies in the gate.
There are so many beautiful stories of motherhood in the Scriptures. The ones noted in this narrative, Isaac, Samuel, John, Jesus and Samson were extraordinary men children who were conceived by divine declaration. These women desired their children and were rewarded with the fruit of their wombs. Imagine, if you can, of waiting so long, then receiving the child for which you prayed. You would call it miraculous. You would be right. Happy Mother’s Day!
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.
