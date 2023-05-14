DEVOTION MAIN I

The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net.

 Contributed

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Imagine, if you can, of praying and waiting for a child to be conceived. There have been promises made to you by God concerning your offspring. Your husband’s name means Father of Many; yet here you are, 89 years of age and still no child to call your own. Your name might be Sarah, wife of Abraham, mother of Isaac, grandmother to Jacob and his 12 sons (Genesis 21).

Penny Gilliam Hagy

is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.