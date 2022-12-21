By ED CLEVINGER
The anticipation and arrival of Christmas evoke many moods. The popular song exclaims, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” And, indeed, it is.
Peace, joy and goodwill define the storyline in Luke’s Gospel and are commended to the world as per the birth of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. Yet in a broken world, where the “human condition” takes a heavy toll, many other moods seem to compete for dominance.
It is not uncommon for people to experience magnified measures of anxiety, depression, despair, despondence, hopelessness, and even fatalism. Moreover, the hurry and scurry, hustle and bustle leave many feeling too tired and exhausted to enjoy much. Some candidly admit they will be glad when the holiday is over.
Whatever images, sentiments, dispositions, moods, feelings or fancies Christmas evokes, the sense that should rightly and properly supersede all others is “awe.”
“Awe” is the overwhelming sense of reverential regard. So what about Christmas rises to the level of awe-worthiness? It is the miracle of the Incarnation of God in Jesus Christ. The messianic designation of Jesus as “Emmanuel” (Isaiah 7:14, 8:10/Matthew 1:23) concisely leads us to the miracle. “Emmanuel” means “God with us.” Indeed, in Jesus, God was/is literally with us.
Theologians often say, “In Jesus, God is immanent.” In other words, Jesus is the pure and perfect revelation of God. As Paul says, “It was the Father’s good pleasure for all the fullness to dwell in Him. … In Him all the fullness of Deity dwells in bodily form.” (Colossians 1:19, 2:9)
The world has a way of diluting, eliminating or replacing the true essence of holidays and Holy days in deference to marketing approaches that are full of style but void of substance. That has happened to Christmas.
Commercialism, materialism and secularism have all taken the lead, losing sight of the miracle in the midst. And it is the miracle that is not only primary but singular. Without the Incarnation there would be no Christmas nor any reason for such. It is well-said and thoughtfully proclaimed, “Jesus is the reason for the season.” Some say it or hear it with trite regard. But it only becomes trite when the miracle is forgotten or forsaken.
It is incumbent upon Christians to unapologetically proclaim and celebrate Christmas as the miracle that it was and is. The miracle evokes the awe! And without the awe, Christmas devolves into an anemic festival resumed each year as a retail shopping cycle. In his classic work, “The Brothers Karamazov,” Fyodor Dostoyevsky said, “Man cannot bear to be without the miraculous. ... (If he finds it not) he will create new miracles of his own for himself.”
When Christmas is understood and embraced in truth, man’s craving for the miraculous is quenched. And the ensuing awe transcends all other seasonal sentiments with a compelling faith that turns all of life Christward.
Let us regard Christmas according to the Apostle John’s Gospel proclamation: “The Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory as of the Only Begotten from the Father, full of grace and truth.” (John 1:14) Such is the truth of Christmas as the awe-evoking miracle of God’s Incarnation in Jesus Christ our Lord.
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.