Carson-Newman University student Uliset Alexander makes a new friend while at a school in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Alexander was one of 14 team members from Carson-Newman University, Blue Springs Baptist Church and True Life Church who traveled on a mission trip to Honduras earlier this month.
JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University students and staff teamed up with members of True Life Church of Jefferson City and Blue Springs Baptist of Rutledge on a recent mission trip to Honduras.
From May 6-13, the group of 14 helped spread the gospel and love of Christ through the areas of Río Dulce, Tegucigalpa, Trujillo and Tocoa, Colón, according to a news release from the Baptist-affiliated college.
Carson-Newman student Uliset Alexander said the experience is one that will leave a lasting impression.
“This mission trip was definitely a reminder and eye opener for me,” Alexander said. “I was able to experience and see firsthand the real struggles that people and children in Honduras face on a daily basis.”
During the week, the team took part in multiple church services, visited five schools, stopped by homes and met with and encouraged missionaries. The group also helped run programs from Boys & Girls Clubs, where they taught the lesson of Zacchaeus and shared the gospel.
“Teen talks” allowed students to ask questions about their faith and challenging situations to C-N students and team leaders.
“Honduras was an absolutely beautiful trip,” C-N student Rhyan Baker said. “I loved getting to know the people there and the people on our team. It was evident that God was there and moving throughout our week.”
Alexander agreed and said the week was a reminder of God’s gifts.
“This trip reminded me that I am so very loved by God and so very blessed and that every day here with my family alive, well and free is how He tells me daily how much He loves me,” Alexander said.
“So I am very grateful to Carson-Newman for the opportunity of allowing me to be part of the work of God that was this mission trip.”