JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University students and staff teamed up with members of True Life Church of Jefferson City and Blue Springs Baptist of Rutledge on a recent mission trip to Honduras.

From May 6-13, the group of 14 helped spread the gospel and love of Christ through the areas of Río Dulce, Tegucigalpa, Trujillo and Tocoa, Colón, according to a news release from the Baptist-affiliated college.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you