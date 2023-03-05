The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
During these days prior to the celebration of Easter, we as Christians remember what Jesus did for us when He died on the cross for our sins.
He was buried but on the third day, He arose from that grave, assuring you and me that as believers in the Lord Jesus Christ, death is not the end, but only the beginning.
What comes to mind when you see a cross? Maybe you think of it as the symbol of the church or of Christianity. For many, the cross is a fashion accessory or maybe even a tattoo.
The early church, however, did not use a cross as their symbol; they used the fish as their symbol. The early church did not wear crosses; they died on crosses. It was an upsetting, shocking image. In Jesus’ day, if you saw someone walking through the city carrying a cross, it meant one thing: dead man walking. That person was going to die.
When Jesus said, “If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me” (Matthew 16:24), it meant that we are to die to ourselves. We are to deny ourselves.
Billy Graham said, “In Jesus’ day, a cross wasn’t just a symbol of pain and suffering; it was mainly a symbol of death. What Jesus was telling them is that they needed to put to death their own plans and desires, and then turn their lives over to Him and do His will every day.”
Are we really carrying our cross today? Are we really dying to ourselves? This is what Jesus is calling us to do. To deny ourselves and take up the cross means many things: It means speaking up for Jesus Christ, even when it is uncomfortable or a bit awkward. It means being regularly involved in the church. It means giving of your finances to God. It means praying. It means bowing your head over a meal and giving God thanks, even in a public place. It means that in your marriage, you put the needs of your mate above your own. It means putting God first and yourself second.
Jesus said, “For whoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it” (Matthew 16:25). That is living life as it was meant to be lived. Maybe if Christians stopped trying to be so much like the world, the world would start wanting to be more like us.
Rick Meade is pastor at Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.