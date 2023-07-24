CHURCH HILL — Tucked away in Church Hill, down a gravel road, is a place filled with love, hope, fun and the message of Jesus Christ — a free summer camp called Camp Hope.
Camp Hope was opened in 2012 with the mission to provide children free access to a fun summer camp where they can also learn the gospel and be immersed in an atmosphere filled with love.
Assistant Camp Director Austin Dillard first started at Camp Hope as a camper during its opening year and continued participating as a volunteer, beginning his current position a year ago.
Dillard said he decided to join leadership because he wanted to be where he saw God working in people’s lives.
“It’s truly the happiest place on earth to be here,” Dillard said. “So I just wanted to be where I felt like God was working. There are so many people that work here from all sorts of different denominations of different church backgrounds. At Camp Hope, everybody comes together with the one goal of making sure these kids have a great time and, most importantly, making sure they come to know Christ.”
Camp Hope runs seven summer camps, including two elementary, three middle and one high school. They also do an elementary-aged day camp. The summer camps are five days starting on Wednesday and ending on Sunday.
Camp Hope serves approximately 750 to 850 kids every summer and usually has around 400 kids on its waitlist each year.
Camp Hope offers several interesting activities, including float trips, zip lining, rock climbing, horseback riding and archery. Dillard said these activities serve two purposes: first, to attract interest to attend camp, and second, to share the gospel using metaphors and analogies. They also end every day with a church service.
Dillard said Camp Hope is an important asset in the community because it provides kids with experiences they may not be able to get elsewhere.
“So a lot of the kids that we serve are underprivileged, and they’re not able to experience something like this anywhere else,” Dillard said. “Their families don’t have money to send them to camps that are normally $400 or $500. Some of the kids don’t even have money to go on vacation. They don’t get to experience anything cool in the summer.”
One camper, Edwin Banabe, a sixth grader from Church Hill Intermediate School, said his favorite activity is archery.
“Archery is like a form of sharpshooting shooting that I like,” Benabe said, “because you can’t be too bad at it, and you can’t be too good at it at the same time.”
Dillard said Camp Hope is a community of love, especially for kids who don’t experience it often.
“Well, most importantly, we want them to know that Jesus Christ loves them, and He died for their sins so that He can have a relationship with them,” Dillard said. “But we also want them to know on top of that, other than just Jesus loving them, there’s a community of people that love them as well. We want them to know that they’re not alone in their lives, as much as it may feel (like that) sometimes. There are people out there who care about them and want to see them succeed in life and help them out.”
Dillard said a lot of kids return to Camp Hope for its atmosphere and environment.
“We see a lot of kids that will return and come back to camp, and they’ll go all year long having, a lot of times, a not-so-good year, going back home into difficult situations,” Dillard said. “But they look forward to coming back here because they know for a week, I’m gonna be loved on, I’m gonna be cared about, and I’m gonna get to have fun in this kind of situation.”
Five-year veteran camp counselor Ashton Bailey said Camp Hope is a family.
“If they’ve never experienced family before, they’re going to experience it here, whether they like it or not,” said Bailey. “They’re gonna build relationships here that they’ve never experienced before, and they’re gonna have relationships they never thought that they would have. I mean, some kids have never experienced something like Camp Hope before.”
Bailey said her favorite part of being a camp counselor is seeing how God speaks to children.
“I think God speaks to me through children because childlike love is bigger than anything,” Bailey said. “I see God through children more than I do anything. I think my favorite part is experiencing God firsthand and not only what He does through kids’ lives, but what He’s done through me.”
While many kids’ favorite part of camp is the fun activities, Church Hill Middle School seventh grader Kylee Capson said her favorite part is the worship songs.
“I love the worship songs that they do because they always move me in a certain way,” Capson said. “After Camp Hope, I always try to find them and add them to my playlist.”
Capson said Camp Hope teaches kids more about God and helps draw them closer to him.
New camp counselor Rogan Russell said at Camp Hope kids build relationships with people they normally wouldn’t interact with.
“It gives kids a chance to get to know people they never would have talked to under normal circumstances,” Russell said. “Everyone in our cabin is completely different, and they all become best friends by the end of the week.”
One day in the future, Camp Hope would love to expand and start offering services in the winter months as well.
For more information about Camp Hope, visit their website at www.camphopetn.com.