By DUANE WILLIAMS
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Isaiah 44:6 declares, “Thus says the Lord, the King of Israel and his Redeemer, the Lord of hosts: ‘I am the first and I am the last; besides me there is no god.’ ” (ESV) Because He is God, there is no way that He can be surpassed in anything.
Ephesians 3:17 says that we are to be “rooted and grounded in love, may have strength to comprehend with all the saints what is the breadth and length and height and depth, to know the love of Christ which surpasses knowledge, that you may be filled to all the fullness of God.”
God’s surpassing knowledge is not unknowable, but so great that it cannot be completely known.
The New Living Translation puts verse 19 this way: “May you experience the love of Christ, though it is too great to understand fully. Then you will be made complete with all the fullness of life and power that comes from God.”
The thing about God’s love is that it reaches every corner of our experience. In verse 18 it is “wide,” it covers the breadth of our own experience, and it reaches out to the whole world. God’s love is “long” and it continues the length of our lives. It is “high” and it rises to the heights of our celebration and elation.
His love is “deep.” It reaches to the depths of discouragement, despair, and even death. When you feel shut out or isolated, remember that you can never be lost to God’s love.
Philippians 4:7 tells us that “the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” We cannot know completely the peace of God and don’t need to.
However, we can have assurance that this peace that we receive from Him will, as the verse says, guard our hearts and minds. Our hearts are the seat of our emotions. That is the thing that gets us in the most trouble. Have you ever seen someone who was ruled by their emotions? They are going from one thing to another, thinking one way and then another.
The peace that comes from God will also guard our minds, which is where we reason from. If we only reason from our human mindset, then we will make the wrong decisions every time. We must allow the peace of God, which only can come from the Word of God to rule our thinking.
Allow His peace to rule your hearts and minds today as you meditate on His Word.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.
