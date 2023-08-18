Jennifer

Jennifer Holberg will speak at King University on Wednesday.

 Otto Selles

BRISTOL, Tenn. — King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture fall speaker series will share two events focused on the art of reading featuring author and professor Jennifer Holberg.

Holberg, who holds a Ph.D. from the University of Washington, is a professor and chair of the English department at Calvin University and co-director of the Calvin Center for Faith and Writing, the home of the Festival of Faith and Writing. She is a founding co-editor of the academic journal Pedagogy and the editor of “Shouts and Whispers: Twenty-One Writers Speak About Their Writing and Their Faith.”



LATEST VIDEOS

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you