Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.It must have been very exciting when in a vision Paul heard the Macedonians say; “Come over to Macedonia and help us” (Acts 16:9). Paul, Silas and Timothy left immediately for Troas to begin their work. When they arrived, there was great opposition in all the cities of Macedonia where they preached.
Upon leaving Silas and Timothy in Macedonia, Paul traveled to Achaia, the region just south of Macedonia, and arrived in Athens. In the Book of Acts, Luke described what happened, “Now while Paul waited for them at Athens, his spirit was provoked within him when he saw that the city was given over to idols. Therefore he reasoned in the synagogue with the Jews and with the Gentile worshipers, and in the marketplace daily with those who happened to be there” (Acts 17:16-17).
When he saw the idolatry in the city, he was moved to react against it. Paul’s spirit was stirred when he saw the sin in that land, and the godly heart of the great apostle reacted to the ungodliness in Athens.
Sadly there is a spirit of complacency in America, which is detrimental to our spirit. Instead of confrontation, many seek compromise. We think that we must avoid conflict at all cost; it is manifested in so many ways.
This attitude keeps parents from molding the lives of children; when they are small, we try to “bribe” them or “distract” them instead of dealing with them. Then as children get older, parents choose to overlook sinful attitudes and actions rather than confronting them.
As we look across our land, pulpits are silent about the very issues confronting the church. Leaders choose to ignore problems, and the unique nature of the church is lost. This is so drastically different from what we read of Paul.
What is our responsibility, and what are we going to do about it? Do not sit and wait, thinking that somehow God is going to stir us to action, we have enough of the Word in us that the very sight of ungodliness should stir us as in stirred Paul’s spirit in Athens.
That same sight of ungodliness stirred God as in the case of Noah’s world and Sodom, and we can see the doom of America on the horizon. The sight of ungodliness must stir the spirit of every Christian. It is the only hope any have for the future!
Duane Williams is pastor at New Horizon Ministries in Kingsport.
