 Contributed

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.It must have been very exciting when in a vision Paul heard the Macedonians say; “Come over to Macedonia and help us” (Acts 16:9). Paul, Silas and Timothy left immediately for Troas to begin their work. When they arrived, there was great opposition in all the cities of Macedonia where they preached.

Upon leaving Silas and Timothy in Macedonia, Paul traveled to Achaia, the region just south of Macedonia, and arrived in Athens. In the Book of Acts, Luke described what happened, “Now while Paul waited for them at Athens, his spirit was provoked within him when he saw that the city was given over to idols. Therefore he reasoned in the synagogue with the Jews and with the Gentile worshipers, and in the marketplace daily with those who happened to be there” (Acts 17:16-17).

Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.

