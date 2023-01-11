The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
I have been reading the book of Luke for my December 2022 devotions. Today is Luke Chapter 24; so, I am writing this on Christmas Eve. The last verse says, “And they were continually in the temple, praising and blessing God. Amen.”
Jesus had finished His work on earth and bid farewell to His followers. His last commission leaves them with such great joy that verse 53 states that they made a choice to go to the temple to praise and to bless God ... daily.
As we begin a new year, would it not be wise to be found in the House of the Lord at least weekly? There are many reasons that church attendance is so important. I feel compelled to name a few.
1. To honor God.
2. To be a blessing.
3. To unite with other believers.
4. To hear the preached Word.
5. To have your most holy faith built up.
6. To experience the awesome presence of God.
7. To practice James 5:16: “Confess your faults one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.”
8. To be obedient to Hebrews 10:25: “Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.”
9. To bring tithe and offerings into the storehouse. “Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the Lord of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.” (Malachi 3:10).
10. To work. There are children that need to be taught. There are teens who need a godly guide. There are families that need a helping hand. Singles and young married folks who have their own set of needs. There are seniors who need companionship as well as opportunities to obey Titus 2:4: “That they may teach the young women to be sober, to love their husbands, to love their children.”
Acts 2:17 says, “And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams:”
I have been part of a church family all of my life. You might say that serving God is my life. As a ministering family’s daughter and a pastor’s wife, I am well acquainted with church. I still believe as David stated, “I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.” (Psalm 122:1). David was glad to go. The people of Luke 24:53 were glad.
Going to the temple, the church, the sanctuary should be a joyful event. In 2023, Jesus and Me. We will be found in the House of the Lord. Amen!
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Penny Gilliam Hagy
is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.