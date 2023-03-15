The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Do you believe that knowledge is based on experience? I have found this to be true even in the scriptures. If the Apostle Paul had been asked this question, I feel certain he would have replied with a testimony of his Damascus Road experience. He would tell about the blinding light and the voice from heaven that led to his spiritual enlightenment. Pharisee Saul, the persecutor of the Church, became the Apostle Paul, prolific writer and mighty missionary.
You nor I would ever be able to convince Paul that what he heard and saw on the Damascus Road was just his imagination. His knowledge was based on his own life-altering experience. He would tell you, ”Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before. …” (Philippians 3:13)
In the Old Testament, a young shepherd boy had some personal experiences. As he praised God with his psalms and played his lyre, his faith grew. He killed a bear and a lion to protect his father’s sheep. Soon, David would meet Goliath and run toward him with a slingshot and a stone. Chosen, anointed, courageous, shepherd king. Tell him that it is impossible to slay a giant with a sling and a stone. He will show you the head of a giant.
Let’s travel to Bethany to the home of Lazarus, Martha, and Mary. Jesus visited here often; today’s visit was intentional. Jesus has been sent for. Lazarus had died. Jesus wept! Martha said, “Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died.”
At the cemetery Jesus cries, “Lazarus, come forth!” He who had been entombed for four days came out, still wrapped in his graveclothes. Tell Lazarus it ain’t so; he will tell you that he did not have a near death experience. He had an after-death experience. Lazarus was there when it happened and I guess he ought to know.
Personal experience cannot be refuted. In John chapter 9, Bartimaeus had been healed of blindness. Jesus made mud and placed it on his eyes. Next, he was told to go wash in the Pool of Siloam. The Pharisees interrogated Bartimaeus and his parents as to how he could now see when he had been born blind. Here is their reply. John 9:20 “We know he is our son,” the parents answered, “and we know he was born blind. 21 But how he can see now, or who opened his eyes, we don’t know. Ask him. He is of age; he will speak for himself.” 24 A second time they summoned the man who had been blind. “Give glory to God by telling the truth,” they said. “We know this man is a sinner.” 25 He replied, “Whether he is a sinner or not, I don’t know. One thing I do know. I was blind but now I see!”
The Bible is filled with the experiences of numerous, some nameless people. Their knowledge of God is based on their experiences. And then there is YOUR story. No one can tell it like you can tell it! You experienced it. The Bible says that we are made overcomers by our testimony, (Revelation 12:11). Start telling your personal story of how you met Jesus. Why? Because no one can tell it like you can tell it. Testify!
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.
Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.
Penny Gilliam Hagy
is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.