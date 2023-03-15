DEVOTION MAIN I

 Contributed

Do you believe that knowledge is based on experience? I have found this to be true even in the scriptures. If the Apostle Paul had been asked this question, I feel certain he would have replied with a testimony of his Damascus Road experience. He would tell about the blinding light and the voice from heaven that led to his spiritual enlightenment. Pharisee Saul, the persecutor of the Church, became the Apostle Paul, prolific writer and mighty missionary.

Penny Gilliam Hagy

is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.

