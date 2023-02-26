The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
After listening to my complaints, the HVAC repairman examined the Goodman and concluded that there was an air flow problem.
The return in the living room had a filter that I had neglected to change. I thought I had been keeping up a monthly plan; however, the date on the cardboard filter said different.
Next,he checked the second return and advised me to change its filter also.
It appeared that the air flow problem, which is also a dust problem, was the reason we had no heat.
The night before Christmas Eve, we had come home to a cool situation. By the next day, we were freezing cold. The heat pump needed attention; therefore, the expert was summoned.
During the freeze, Jim and I wore extra clothes and located an electric heater.
Our neglected housekeeping had put us in a state of Alaska. We found refuge at our son’s house most of Christmas Day, but that night, back to the North Pole! I slept in the recliner fully clothed with three blankets and my adorable dachshund, Dottie. The lesson I learned is that air flow is important! Dust and debris is an enemy of positive air flow. Spiritually speaking, my spirit woman also has a flow capacity. If I do not keep my relationship with God flowing, I may become cold; even freezing. I need God’s warmth twenty four hours per day, seven days per week, all the days of my life.
Like the warm waves of a beach breeze, His Holy Spirit-wind caresses me and comforts me. He is near. I do not want to go one day distanced from Him.
I have this assurance from the Bible, “I’ll never leave thee nor forsake thee.” (Hebrews 13:5) If you have an air flow situation, like me, get out your dustbusters and clean away the debris.
Change your filters, check your parts, and do not neglect your duties. To stay warm physically and spiritually, you need an uninterrupted flow.
Proverbs 4:23 instructs us to: “Keep your heart with all vigilance, for from it flow the springs of life.” You’ve got His word on it! Stay Warm!
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor of Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.
