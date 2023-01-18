The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
When the new year comes, we think of all kinds of things like resolutions to do better in the coming year. Sadly so many times we want others to change so there will be peace instead of working on ourselves.
We have had so many things that have happened to us in the “old year.” Some things we brought on ourselves, some by others, either on purpose or we just happened to be in the line of fire when they went off. I wonder how many people were affected by our actions when we went off, and did we even notice.
Our lives are so consumed by our own thoughts and actions that we don’t consider the consequences of our actions and how they affect others. We need to pay more attention to what we do and how to be a blessing than a curse to be around.
I think of John Donne (1572-1631), who wrote “No Man Is An Island.”
“No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.
“If a clod be washed away by the sea, Europe is the less, as well as if a promontory were, as well as if a manor of thy friend’s or of thine own were.
“Any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind. And therefore never seek to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.”
I consider all the people, not only this last year, but years gone by that are gone now. My father and mother and all of the aunts and uncles, and cousins some I knew and others I did not, so many of my friends, many who are gone now, somehow for a reason I have been given the blessings of life that was taken from them.
We all make an impact on each other in a positive or negative way, and it is up to us to make the choice to accept the good and learn from the negative. I have heard it said, “Learn from the mistakes of others. You can’t live long enough to make them all yourself.” (Eleanor Roosevelt)
So many times we live our lives pursuing perfection; instead, we need to focus on not our faults and imperfection but our progress, which will serve us well if we pay attention and learn along the way.
We can make this a new year or not. Desmond Tutu said, “Forgiveness says you are given another chance to make a new beginning.” Give yourself that chance today by forgiving yourself and others.
Jesus said in Matthew 7:2 “For with the same judgment you pronounce, you will be judged; and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.” Selah
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.