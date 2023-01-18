DEVOTION MAIN I

 Contributed

When the new year comes, we think of all kinds of things like resolutions to do better in the coming year. Sadly so many times we want others to change so there will be peace instead of working on ourselves.

We have had so many things that have happened to us in the “old year.” Some things we brought on ourselves, some by others, either on purpose or we just happened to be in the line of fire when they went off. I wonder how many people were affected by our actions when we went off, and did we even notice.

Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.