If your goal is flexibility, balance, core strength, upper body strength, or reduced stress and back pain, this is a must read.
Pilates focuses on small movements that require the use of critical stabilizing muscles of the back and core. There is a strong emphasis on starting each exercise with a controlled breath that initiates a contraction of the core muscles. Pilates can be done on a mat or specialized equipment. The equipment is unique as it only uses springs, levers, and your body weight to provide resistance.
Your focus on mindfulness and deep breathing are vital features in yoga practice. Although there are many different types of yoga, holding various poses and flowing through different series of movements is standard in most classes. Yoga can be seen as a form of mind-body fitness. It combines physical activity and mindful focus.
Yoga and Pilates are both low-impact workouts that focus on using body weight resistance. The benefits are vast. Both exercises can increase overall health, leading to a better quality of life.
The benefits of both involve a choreography of slow, precise movements or poses (called "asanas” in yoga,) together with breath control. The downside is this is not aerobic exercise. Pilates and yoga are the same as walking gently with mind and body control.
History lesson
Joseph Pilates developed Pilates at the end of World War I. It was primarily used as rehabilitation for wounded soldiers. Pilates brought his method to the United States in 1923 and spent years refining his approach.
The exact origins of yoga are unknown. But it's been around for at least the past 3,000 years. Yoga has roots in shamanism, Buddhism, and other Eastern religions.
I can do this
Healthy Kingsport wants to make sure that you are aware of the community resource in Kingsport and Sullivan County. We have plenty of yoga and Pilates instructors in the area. Please check out our website www.healthykingsport.org for those businesses.
With that being said, Healthy Kingsport would like to ask you this question: If your doctor gave you a prescription that would improve your mood, improve energy, keep you mentally sharp, help you manage weight, reduce your risk of disease and injury, extend your life span, and cost little to nothing, you'd probably say, "Say what?"
Healthy Kingsport would say that a prescription is immediately available — and you don't need a doctor to write it for you. It's Pilates and yoga!
The Exercise Almanac series is not finished. Next week's article will discuss cycling — the benefits, the downside and the good-to-knows.
Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure, and influencing policy. Aiesha Banks is the Executive Director of Healthy Kingsport. She can be reached at [email protected].