If your goals are joint health, stamina, leg strength, and increased immunity, this is a must read.
Cycling raises your heart rate and gets the blood pumping throughout your body. It also burns calories, limiting the chance of your being overweight. Because the bike itself bears your weight, cycling is easy on the joints, which is useful if you have a sore back, knees or hips.
Another option to cycling is an e-bike. This is a bike equipped with a small, battery-powered motor that can help with uphill trails and makes long rides fly by. Since you still pedal, you get a workout comparable to a brisk walk.
Twenty minutes of cycling every day for eight weeks can improve cardio-vascularity and reduce body fat.
The benefitsImproved mental well-being: There are so many ways exercise can increase your mood. There’s the essential release of adrenalin and endorphins, not to mention the improved confidence that comes from achieving new things.
Weight loss: The simple equation, when it comes to weight loss, is “calories out must exceed calories in.” It would be best if you burned more calories than you consume to lose weight. Cycling burns calories, between 400 and 1,000 an hour, depending on intensity and rider weight.
Added muscle: The resistance element of cycling means that it doesn’t just burn fat. It also builds muscle, particularly around the glutes, hamstrings, quads and calves.
Improved handling of individual awareness: Cycling isn’t just about raising your heart rate and getting you breathless. Its technical elements — climbing, descending, and cornering — all teach you to use your body weight to get the bike to go where you want it to. Gaining the skills to manage these technical elements can provide a massive confidence boost, especially when you start to see improvement.
History lessonAs we know, the bicycle evolved in the 19th century thanks to the work of several different inventors. A German baron named Karl von Drais made the first significant development when he created a steerable, two-wheeled contraption in 1817. The wooden prototype didn’t include a chain, brakes, or pedals. Instead, riders propelled the 50-pound frame forward by pushing off from the ground with their feet. Known by many names, including the “velocipede,” “hobby-horse,” “draisine,” and “running machine,” it is this early edition that has made Drais widely acknowledged as the father of the bicycle.
Roger’s storyRoger Mowen, an experienced Kingsport cyclist, said, “I have been riding a two-wheel bike since I was 5 years old. I remember it was such a sense of freedom to be able to go places and see things that were too far to walk to. I have been riding ever since. On Sept. 3, that will be 70 years of bike riding.”
Mowen, 74, loves to ride his mountain bike on the trails at Bays Mountain. The benefits of Bays Mountain are that after riding the trails, you can cool down by walking and enjoying the animals, reptiles, and birds that the park has to offer. https://www.baysmountain.com/programs/hiking-biking/.
If you want to take a more accessible trail, Kingsport has the Greenbelt, which he rides often. “My favorite place which is an easy access to the Greenbelt is at the Exchange Place,” Roger added.
With that being said, Healthy Kingsport would like to ask you this question: If your doctor gave you a prescription that would improve your mood, improve energy, keep you mentally sharp, help you manage weight, reduce your risk of disease and injury, extend your life span, and cost little to nothing, you’d probably say, “Say what?” Healthy Kingsport would say, a prescription is immediately available — and you don’t need a doctor to write it for you. It’s cycling.
The Exercise Almanac is not finished. Next week’s column will discuss swimming: the benefits/downsides and the good-to-knows.
About Healthy Kingsport
Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure and influencing policy.