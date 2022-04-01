HILTONS — The East Tennessee State University Bluegrass Pride Band will make a return appearance at the Carter Family Fold on Saturday. The old-time band will perform at 7:30 p.m.
According to a press release from the Carter Fold, the group is one of the 25-plus bands born from the Bluegrass, Old Time and Roots Music Studies program at ETSU. The ETSU Pride Band has performed in seven foreign countries and noteworthy venues including the Smithsonian National Folklife Festival, the NATO Headquarters in Brussels and the Kennedy Center. The band frequently performs at bluegrass festivals across the country.
The group is directed by Dan Boner. The Spring 2022 ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band includes Layla Cantafio on fiddle, Lydia Hamby on mandolin, Will Potts on bass, Will Hart on guitar, Justin Alexander on banjo and Lizzie Cahalan on guitar.
The Bluegrass, Old Time, and Roots Music Studies at ETSU is the oldest established program of its kind at any four-year institution, the release said. The program was founded in 1982 by Jack Tottle and offers a Bachelor of Arts degree in Bluegrass, Old Time and Roots music studies with concentrations in Bluegrass Music Profession, Old Time Music, Audio Production and Scottish and Irish Music as well as undergraduate minors. The Johnson City-based university is also located in the heart of Appalachian music history, near the Birthplace of Country Music in Bristol and the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at the venue in Hiltons. The venue also honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in 1927 are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.