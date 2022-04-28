BLOUNTVILLE — A first ever event will bring an estimated 400 vehicles to town this weekend, but it’s more than a car show, according to the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism
The department partnered with Eat Sleep Build Performance for their inaugural ESB Performance Spring Fest Car Show, originally booking the event for the Blountville Historic District.
But the event quickly garnered so much support it became clear a much larger venue would be needed, organizers said.
Now it is scheduled for Sullivan Central Middle School, off Interstate 81’s Exit 66, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There’s no set charge for entrance, but donations will be accepted from show entrants and spectators alike.
When planning the event, ESB Performance members knew they wanted to do something special, pulling from their organizations, founding of a collaboration of individuals with interest in street and off road automobiles.
That’s why they say it’s more than a car show.
There will be a large assortment of vehicles to view, from street cars, off road, “rigs” and more.
“This event ventures from the norm by showcasing more than cars and includes trucks, classics muscles and off road,” said EBS Performance’s Ryan Dotson.
From the organization’s website: “Our diverse group started out as two separate groups known as JYG off-road and ESB’s finest. Several of us got together and decided that we wanted to do something off the wall and completely different! We decided collectively to join each other under one banner which would be called ESB Performance. In doing so we have been able to successfully bring the off-road and on road cultures together.”