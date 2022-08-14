LIFE-RELATE-DATING-TIPS-DMT

People who don’t respond to texts make it abundantly clear that they don’t want to communicate, says Erika Ettin.

I have a former (male) client who has what I’ll call “a ghosting pattern.” He will text someone after a date he thinks went well to ask her out again. She doesn’t answer. He writes to her again. She doesn’t answer again. He writes again (maybe this time on Facebook and LinkedIn also) … you get it.

While most of us can see she’s obviously not interested, some people just can’t (or don’t want to see it). So for the woman in this scenario, I can’t encourage you strongly enough to use a tactful yet firm form of this: “I’m no longer interested, but I wish you all the best.”

