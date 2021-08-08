EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College recently welcomed its newest staff member: Gus the therapy dog.
The 5-year-old black Labrador retriever will provide emotional support for students at the Powell Research Center on campus.
What did Gus do before?
Previously, Gus worked as a service dog for an individual with Parkinson’s disease, and has since received additional training to become a therapy dog by Service Dogs of Virginia.
What makes Gus different?
“Unlike service dogs that work with one person, a professionally trained facility dog can serve multiple people who need encouragement to seek help, social interaction, recovery motivation, comfort, and/or a feeling of safety,” said Peggy Law, executive director of SDOV.
What will Gus the therapy dog do?
As a therapy dog at Emory & Henry, Gus will accompany students in counseling sessions and nurture an open dialogue about mental health on campus.
“The human-animal bond can be a powerful therapeutic tool,” said Todd Stanley, Director of the PRC and Counseling Services.
“We are beyond excited to welcome Gus to Emory & Henry and Counseling Services. He will be an invaluable asset to us as we work to provide mental health services and support to our students.”