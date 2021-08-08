EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College recently welcomed its newest staff member: Gus the therapy dog.

The 5-year-old black Labrador retriever will provide emotional support for students at the Powell Research Center on campus.

What did Gus do before?

Previously, Gus worked as a service dog for an individual with Parkinson’s disease, and has since received additional training to become a therapy dog by Service Dogs of Virginia.

What makes Gus different?

“Unlike service dogs that work with one person, a professionally trained facility dog can serve multiple people who need encouragement to seek help, social interaction, recovery motivation, comfort, and/or a feeling of safety,” said Peggy Law, executive director of SDOV.

What will Gus the therapy dog do?

As a therapy dog at Emory & Henry, Gus will accompany students in counseling sessions and nurture an open dialogue about mental health on campus.

“The human-animal bond can be a powerful therapeutic tool,” said Todd Stanley, Director of the PRC and Counseling Services.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Gus to Emory & Henry and Counseling Services. He will be an invaluable asset to us as we work to provide mental health services and support to our students.”

Want to meet Gus? Contact Allison Matthews at [email protected] to schedule an interview with Todd Stanley and Gus.