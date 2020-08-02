Emory & Henry College has announced students who have earned degrees. Local students who earned degrees include:
Haley Anderson of Gray.
Abigail Bell of Kingsport.
Brian Allen of Jonesville, Virginia.
Bransen Brewer of Mooresburg.
Ethan Cave of Jonesville, Virginia.
Tiffany Cole of Wise, Virginia.
Cooper Garrett of Gate City, Virginia.
Camille Gray of Bluff City.
Justin Hartsell of Kingsport.
Anna Kimerer of Bristol.
Kelly Light of Blountville.
Sydney McKinney of Big Stone Gap, Virginia.
Jayden Rosenboro of Bristol.
Matthew Seals of Rogersville.
Dalton Shipley of Gate City, Virginia.
Evan Thompson Prillhart of Johnson City.
Caitlyn Yates of Coeburn, Virginia.
•••
Andrew Calvert of Gate City, Virginia, and Reagan Dixon of Kingsport qualified for the spring dean’s list at the University of Kentucky. Students on the dean’s list earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
•••
A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the spring semester at the University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Local students named to the president’s list include Mollianne Gaynor of Bristol, Kayla Maynard of Johnson City, William Pridemore of Johnson City, Charles Vargo of Johnson City, Kayla Whitfield of Johnson City, Tejal Majethia of Jonesborough, Ashley Batts of Kingsport, Katherine Silvey of Kingsport, Nathaniel Silvey of Kingsport, Bethany Welty of Kingsport, and Sarah Williams of Kingsport.
Local students named to the dean’s list include Justin Canfield of Gray, Taylor Canfield of Gray, Brendan Jones of Jonesborough, Carlee Cousineau of Kingsport, Sarah Homoky of Kingsport, and Anna Goransson of Piney Flats.
•••
James Madison University has announced that Madison Chandler of Wise, Virginia, and Katelyn Fuller of Gate City, Virginia, made the president’s list for the spring semester. Students who earn president’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.900 or above.
JMU also announced spring dean’s list honorees. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899. Local students who made the dean’s list are Isaac Miller of Gate City, Virginia, Augustus Boyd of Wise, Virginia, and Dylan Reeves-Thacker of Wise, Virginia.
•••
Rachel Bogard of Church Hill was named to the president’s list at Pensacola Christian College for academic achievement during the spring semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the college: Anna Grace Carrick of Johnson City, Andrew Davis of Jonesborough, Jared Herdman of Johnson City, Evan Payne of Gray, and Elizabeth Radford of Gray. Students named to the dean’s list earned a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
•••
Jana Huss of Kingsport has been named to the University of Delaware dean’s list for the spring semester. To meet eligibility requirements for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled full time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
•••
Luke Meade of Bluff City and Emma Homoky and Amelia Spell, both of Kingsport, have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Furman University. Furman’s dean’s list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system.
•••
Wofford College has announced dean’s list students for the spring semester. Local students honored include Lucas Altman from Johnson City, Jaden Cox from Johnson City, McKenzie Guest from Kingsport, Kassidy Mortons from Piney Flats, and Nora Williams from Johnson City.
•••
East Tennessee State University conferred more than 2,100 degrees and certificates during a Virtual Commencement Ceremony held on May 9.
Kingsport students awarded degrees include Chloe Grace Flores Anderson, Andrew Anderson, Landon Robert Armstrong, Jesse Aaron Ball, Jacob Tyler Barnes, Isabella ShyAnn Bledsoe, Tyler Gene Bourgeois, Brandon Allen Bouschart, Reece R. Bowers,Adam D. Bratton, Sierra Sheyanne Brickey, Romario Oneal Briscoe, Michael Scott Broughton, Charles Alexander Burke, Lindsey Victoria Burrell, Anna Blair Caldwell, Cassidy Cheyenne Calloway, Sydney Ann Carley, Ashley Autumn Carswell, Anna M. Carter, Niccole Renee Childress, Samuel Anthony Compton, Joshua Cowart, Grayson Lynn Cox, Isaiah Samuel Cox, Julia Anne Cox,Laura Helen Cox, Sarah Elizabeth Cox, Travis Liam Cunningham, John Edward Davis, Macy Lynn Davis,Summer Nicole Dean, John Michael Debriel, Madison Taelor Depriest, Gina Maria DeStefano, Katie Lynne Diamond, Marissa Lee Dietz, Samuel Joseph Douthat, Tyler Chance Dunn, Leah Grace Edwards, Jessika Elliott, Destanie A. Eubanks, Jarred Ethan Fannon, Joshua Allen Fannon, Dalton Glade Faulk, Dylan Marshall Fields, Megan Leighann Frye, Erich David Fuchs, Scottie Lynn Garber-Roberts, Leslie Jeanine Gilliam, Melanie Marie Greer, Lisa Michelle Greif Bowen, Samuel Gene Groomes, Emily Lauren Hammes, Payton McKenzie Hammitt, Angela Brooke Harless, Shawn Joseph Haugrud, Maylee Grace Haynes, Bobby Keith Hensley, Brandon Hernandez, Hannah Alexis Hess, Destiny Joy Hill, Eugene Huang, William Daniel Hudson, Ashton Bailey Hunt, Kimberly Michelle Ireson, Chelsea O’Brien Jarrett, Jacob Chandler Jobe, Anthony Daniel Johnson, Audriana Nicelle Johnson, Brooke Diann Johnson, Sage N. Johnson, Zachery David Johnson, Anita Nadine Kendrick, Amber Hope Kilgore, Kierra Kimberly Kilgore, Jesse Aaron Kimberlin, Clara Victoria Kiser, Taylor Michelle Koesters, Joshua Scott Kuykendall, Jeb Ethan Lambert, Bailee Meha Lane, Zachary Blake Latture, Hannah Marie Lawson, Sara Elizabeth Leimkuhler, Tammy Michelle Long, Loren F. Loudy, Brayden A. Massey, Austin Scott Mauk, Christopher Cole Maupin, Carlie Renee McAmis, Jordan David McAvoy, Tyler James McCready, Pearl Kay McCuistion, Lindsey Gail McGonigal, Matthew Logan McPeak, Megan Suzanne McReynolds, Sherona LeeAnn Mims, Savanna Gale Misciagna, Emily P. Morris, Timisha Ann Mosley, Autumn L. Murdock, Jesse Aaron Osborne, Tithi Pravinkumar Patel, Gillian Marie Paulsen, Matthew Curtis Peace, Alyssa Christine Peters, Jeffery Dylan Peters, Bradie Page Quillen, Zachary David Ratliff, Samuel Lee Richmond, Andrew J. Robbins, Sarah Marie Roman, Callie Leah Root, Eric Matthew Rountree, Cory James Rowe, Noah P. Rutherford, Anna Lee Salyer, Mikaela Brooke Salyer, Elizabeth Dawn Salyers, Brianne Niqole Schlichting Good, Jonathan Allen Scott, Karlie Faith Shoemaker, Jessica Emily Shupe, Rebecca Leigh Singleton, Adriana Danielle Smith, Ricki Elizabeth Smith, Kyndall Sara Smith, Amanda Cecile Snapp, Yelyzaveta Soboleva, Matthew Allen Haskins Spence, Tracey Diana Stacy, Samantha D. Starke, Jake Thomas Starnes, Christopher Ralph Steadman, Evan Robert Stone, Autumn Renee Strickler, Misty Marie Sweat, Rebekah Nicole Thatcher, Madison Brooke Tipton, Colby Morrell Trent, Katie Marie Vaughn, Jamison Kyle Vicars, Conor John Von Arb, Ashley Nicole Ward, Briana Mikayla Watlington, Samuel Theodore Welander, Matthew S. White, Sarah Lynn White, Haley Lynn Williams, Christina Morgan Wilmoth, Cassidy Parker Wood, and Cathy Marshall Worley.
•••
Several local students have been named to the dean’s list at Bethel University. To qualify for the dean’s list, undergraduate students must have completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and earned a GPA of 3.70 or higher.
From Blountville: Nathan Lane and John Lufi.
From Bluff City: Jordan Bickmore.
From Bristol: Anthony Johnson.
From Kingsport: Mary Conner, Michele Siple and Adriana Sorge.
From Piney Flats: Elizabeth Carver.Bethel University is a private, not-for-profit university affiliated with the Cumberland Presbyterian Church.