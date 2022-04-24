Mom remembers Election Day creating heavy traffic up and down the then-gravel one-lane road past her rural Lee County, Virginia, childhood home in the 1930s-1950s.
Today, if Mom lived on one of the only direct routes to a polling place in Sullivan County, I’m pretty sure she’d be disappointed by any hopes of a near-parade of traffic on Election Day.
The polling place for her homeplace was in Blackwater (up the road, across the ridge near Flower Gap Primitive Baptist Church and down the other side to the valley below).
Neither of us is sure where the polling place was, but each suspects it was near Robinette’s store and funeral home. I want to think I’d heard there used to be a small white frame structure nearby that functioned as the polling place.
It might have been on up the valley toward Blackwater school.
In any case, Election Day was an event to much, if not most, of the community.
“Cars and trucks would pass back and forth all day,” Mom said. “Not everyone had a car back then out in the country, so some who did would drive a load of people over to vote, bring them back past on their way home and drive by again later with different passengers going to vote. It seem like most people wanted to go vote and thought it was very important.”
Mom’s father, “Popie” Null, always trekked to the polling place to cast a ballot. My paternal grandparents did the same. And I witnessed Mom and Dad voting in my own childhood, and it became a bit of ritual for Dad and me to go together on Election Day to our precinct and cast our ballots.
Popie Null was a staunch Republican. But it was no secret he always voted for Lloyd M. Robinette, a Democrat who held several offices over the years. Robinette is best remembered as a five-time winner in the race for Virginia State Senate, 16th District (Lee and Scott counties). Robinette was elected senator in 1931 and served until 1951. He was running for reelection that fall and likely to win a sixth term.
However, he died less than a week prior to Election Day. Still, he garnered 9,605 votes compared to the 10,383 won by his living opponent, J. Marion Smith, the Republican nominee. At the time, Republican candidates had for several years ousted Democrats in other races across Southwest Virginia. Robinette’s strong showing, even in death, is proof Popie Null was far from alone in continuing to support at least one Democrat.
Popie and Robinette had been friends for decades, and Robinette, a lawyer, had provided Popie with legal advice over the years. Despite prominent display of a sign over his desk at his law office reading “Advice worth asking for is advice worth paying for,” Robinette would never accept payment from Popie. Not even the time he successfully represented Popie in a land dispute case decided by the Virginia Supreme Court.
Mom has long chosen to vote absentee by mail.
I’ve tried to hold out and be an Election Day in-person voter. But knowing we have new voting equipment beginning with the current election here in Sullivan County, I chose to “early vote,” casting an in-person absentee ballot this past Thursday.
I did so in part to be able to give Times News readers my firsthand account of using the new equipment, which returns us to paper ballots. I’d heard some naysaying about the change, with a couple of people saying it took them 15 minutes to vote, and at least one person complaining it was like taking an academic test, filling in the boxes next to their choices in various races.
I couldn’t help but wonder how long it took rural Southwest Virginia farmers to cast their paper ballots back in the ’30s and ’40s, and doubted most of them had the opportunity to take the academic test mentioned, which today is a first step toward admission to college.
I like the new voting equipment. Once voters get used to it, I think it will make for a faster and smoother voting experience.
You make four stops: check in with your photo ID and sign the printed- on-demand application for ballot; take that to the ballot printer folks, who will scan a bar code from your voter application and print your ballot; use a privacy cubby and mark your ballot, following directions; walk your completed ballot to the scanner and cast your ballot.
The scanner, by the way, will let you know if you didn’t cast votes on the back side in case you forgot. It also will let you know if you “undervoted” or “overvoted.” You can push a button to let the scanner know you wish to proceed in the case of an undervote. If you overvoted (for example, voted for three candidates when only two seats are up for election in a county commission race), a poll worker will help you.
I did my best to fill in the boxes for my choices, but I didn’t fill them in perfectly. I concentrated mostly on “coloring within the line.” A stray mark outside the box might be read by the scanner as an overvote.
Thursday was the first day of early voting at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium and Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher happened to be present at the polling place when I arrived.
After I cast my ballot (one full page, with one race on the back), I talked with Booher a bit about voter feedback on the new machines.
As he began to answer, a man walked by, voting application in hand, and grumbled some about the change, and specifically why paper ballots. He said he liked the old machines better (where voters used a wheel to make selections on a computer screen). Booher made polite conversation with the man, then asked him to please come back over after he’d used the new system and tell him what he thought then.
“You’re saying you don’t like it, but you haven’t used it yet,” Booher said good-naturedly. The man agreed.
A few minutes later he returned, ballot cast and all grins, to give Booher a thumbs-up on the new system. “I like it,” the man said. “It’s OK.”
Overall, Booher said, that hasn’t been an unusual reaction from voters. But Booher did say he knew some people have complained about having to mark paper ballots.
I next asked Booher about turnout, to date. I was in the Civic Auditorium about 10-15 minutes. There was a steady stream of voters, but no line. And plenty of open “privacy cubby” spots. I later visited candidates and their campaign workers attempting to greet voters outside. I was there another 20 minutes or so, watching voters going in and coming out of the polling place.
Again, a steady flow, but never a line. And few voters who looked much younger than me. I’m 59, as a reference point.
In the first week of Early Voting, with only one location open in Blountville, about 1,000 ballots were cast, Booher said, adding he’d know more about potential total turnout once the Kingsport and Bristol satellite locations had been open a few days.
On Friday evening, Booher told the Times News turnout remains lower than turnout at the same point in the last comparable election in 2018.
“We’re on track for total turnout of less than 15,000 voters,” Booher said.
There are over 100,000 registered voters in Sullivan County and this election includes most county offices, which impact everything from the property tax rate and payment thereof, to operating a jail, providing a judicial system, issuance of car tags and marriage licenses, and funding local fire and rescue agencies.
Those functions are for all county residents, including those of us inside one of the cities within the county.
Some major races will be decided in the Republican Party primary because no candidates filed for the Democratic Party primary or as independents. Independent candidates do not participate at the primary level, advancing instead to the county general election ballot in August.
Election Day for party primaries in May 3. Early voting continues at the Election Office in Blountville, the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport, and the Slater Center in Bristol through Thursday, April 28.
The last day to request an absentee-by-mail ballot is Tuesday, August 26.