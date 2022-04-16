KINGSPORT — The Easter Bunny himself would have been hard pressed to distribute the number of eggs scattered throughout Bloomingdale Ruritan’s Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.
“I think the first year I helped with this event we had about 6,000 eggs,” said Tim Dunn, the event chairman and treasurer of the Bloomingdale Ruritan Club. “Now it’s 25,000 here today. And we’re expecting it to grow.”
The Bloomingdale Ruritan hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Ketron Elementary School on Bloomingdale Road with thousands of eggs scattered throughout the school’s two softball fields, playground area and large track.
Around 25,000 eggs, some glittery and painted and others large, shiny and full of prize tickets, littered the grassy field at the school’s track. Meanwhile, eager egg collectors stood at the ready with baskets in hand.
Kids of all ages sprinted through the egg-filled areas, scrambling to add eggs with candy and tickets inside into their baskets.
Two sisters, Carlie Spotten, 12, and Truli Spotten, 8, sat on the track opening each egg following the rush onto the field for the 7-12 age group. Carlie collected a large, shiny egg, sitting next to her pile of glittery pink, yellow and green eggs.
“I haven’t opened this one yet,” she said, smiling. “I’m saving it for last.”
For many, the event was a first, but for the Ruritan, the annual Easter Egg Hunt is something of a staple for the club and the community.
“We do it rain or shine,” Bloomingdale Ruritan Club President Gary Collier said. “Last year it was frost, the year before that it was wet, and the year before that was snow. You never know what the weather’s going to do, but this is a staple for us. It’s the fish fry, the egg hunt and the fall festival.
"The community just enjoys this and that keeps us going.”
The event offered egg hunts for various age groups and a special needs field.
Kids filtered throughout the school campus, sitting down to count eggs and exchange their prize tickets for toys and several bikes. The prizes were made available by the club in addition to donations from local churches and business owners, such as Wallace Nissan of Kingsport, Harmony Church Missions, Tabernacle Baptist Church, Andrew Memorial Chapel Community Church and others.
“Our community really stepped up," Collier said. "We had several that chipped in.”
Twelve-year-old Reese Thomas was among the kids lucky enough to score one of the six bikes at the event. Reese, who didn’t have a bike, took pictures with his black and red mountain bike before riding it throughout the parking lot.
Meanwhile, kids went home with toy cars, boxes of Play-Doh, scooters and more.
Gracelyn Womble was one of the many kids who took a second to enjoy her prizes. She snacked on candy from a plastic canister of Tootsie Rolls as she eyed a small chocolate bunny for which she cashed her tickets.
"This one is my favorite," she said, holding up a round, green candy with a smile on her face.
This year, Collier said, the club’s goal was to involve local churches and businesses as well as the community as a whole. However, the overall goal remained the same.
“We just love giving back to the community,” Collier said. “It’s a Ruritan thing. That’s all you can say. This is what Ruritans were founded for.”
For more information on the Bloomingdale Ruritan, go to https://www.facebook.com/BloomingdaleRuritanClub/.
