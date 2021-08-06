In this June 18, 2019, file photo, singer Ed Sheeran poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Yesterday'" in London. Sheeran will perform in a concert to kick off the NFL season opener in Florida next month. The NFL announced Friday, Aug. 6, that Sheeran will headline a pregame concert in Tampa, Fla. The British pop star's performance will take place before the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Dallas Cowboys.