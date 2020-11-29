ROGERSVILLE — Eastman Credit Union recently contributed $1,300 to the Hawkins County School System's Family Resource Center to make sure clothes contributed to children and families in need are clean.
The funds will be used to buy a washer and dryer to clean clothing contributed to the Family Resource Center (FRC) before it's provided to children and their families.
FRC Director Amy Couch noted that the center serves anywhere from 800-1,500 students and their families each school year with a variety of services including weekend food bags from Second Harvest, toiletries and other necessities, and tennis shoes provided by the Masons.
“Services that are available through our office include food, personal hygiene items, school supplies, shoes, coats, and other items as available,” Couch said. “We also serve as a referral service for families to connect with community agencies. This year with the changes we've had to endure with COVID-19, we have also partnered with Second Harvest to provide a mobile food pantry once per month for families experiencing a shortage of food. I also serve as the county’s homeless liaison and help those families with housing applications and other necessary services.”
They also provide much needed clothing items and are called on almost every day by a parent, grandparent or guardian asking for clothing for a child.
FRC also provides emergency clothing to students when they get sick or have an accident.
These clothing items are acquired through donations from the community, and most are clean, but some do need to be laundered, especially if a student has allergies.
“The FRC takes pride in being able to provide clothing for HCS students,” Couch said. “Previously, when clothing was donated, we had no way to wash these items before handing them out to our students. The purchase of a new washer and dryer gives us the opportunity to provide freshly washed and clean clothes, which lifts the burden off some of the families we serve.”
When ECU was informed recently about the FRC needing a washer and dryer, ECU stepped up and provided the funding.
“We have a strong desire at ECU to partner with our community organizations and provide resources that will allow them to meet their service needs,” said ECU president and CEO Kelly Price. “The work of the FRC makes a significant impact in the lives of Hawkins County children and their families. We are honored to help.”