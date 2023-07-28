“Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.” (Romans 12:2)

God wants us to change our minds.

Doug Tweed and his wife Christie founded Friends of the King Ministries. Readers may reach him by visiting the website friendsofthekingministries.org.

