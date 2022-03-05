PIGEON FORGE — A number of new sights will greet Dollywood guests when the park opens this week. Season passholders will get the first look Friday, March 11. Opening day for the 37th season is Saturday, March 12.
Dolly Parton is scheduled to be in the park for opening weekend for the first time in three years.
CHANGES OUT FRONT
Park-goers will notice improvements as soon as they hit Dollywood property — at the parking lot entrance.
Toll booths to pay for the day or show your season pass have been moved, creating more space for incoming traffic to “stack”; lanes of traffic are more clearly defined; and additional booths bring the number of potential toll windows that can be open from eight to 12.
With the changes, the toll plaza can process up to 1,600 vehicles per hour.
There’s also a new traffic pattern, allowing guests to make a full, one-way loop in, around and out of the parking area. Guest traffic will stay to the left and move clockwise on what until this year has been the tram road. Trams now will run on the other side of the parking lot, and tram stops have been moved to that side.
Eugene Naughton, president of The Dollywood Company, said these changes, along with others in the park, are designed to enhance the experience for park guests. The changes in the toll plaza, parking and tram routes and a new security screening system will streamline entry, making it a much smoother and quicker process, Naughton said.
The new security screening system allows a continuous single-file stream of incoming guests to walk through monitors without having to empty pockets or place bags on a conveyor belt.
In other words, you just walk through.
“It’s a heightened security system,” Naughton said, of the Evolv brand system, noting it is used at many large sporting event venues. “It’s incredible.”
Dollywood tested the new system during the Christmas season, Naughton said, and one Evolv unit processed 3,200 visitors. That number is more than all the other security lanes combined processed during the same time period that day.
“That’s a game changer for us in terms of getting guests into the park,” Naughton said.
Last season was a record year for Dollywood, company officials said, just two years after 2019 setting a record as well. Even during 2020, amid COVID-19 concerns that hit travel and hospitality businesses hard, it was a profitable year for Dollywood.
A few years ago, The Dollywood Company set a goal to grow Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country from a primarily regional attraction to a national destination. A first step was opening on-site lodging with Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort. Cabin rentals have followed. A second on-site resort, HeartSong Lodge, is under construction and scheduled to open in 2023. Three other on-property resorts, as well as a campground, are planned.
In the past, 70% of park guests were from within a 300-mile radius, park officials said. Now that number has flipped, and 70% are from elsewhere.
CHANGES INSIDE
Other projects throughout Dollywood include the renovation of Ironhorse Pizza (formerly known as Victoria’s Pizza) to include greater production capacity and more seating space for guests. The Emporium also received a complete makeover, providing a modern shopping experience as guests look to find unique Dollywood keepsakes.
Two buildings have been removed to allow for wider walkways — the former Eagle Shop (part of the second phase of the Craftsman’s Valley widening project) and the former Christmas Cottage in Rivertown Junction.
Most noticeable, perhaps, to longtime Dollywood fans is the removal of “the tunnel” on the hillside that connected Craftsman’s Valley to The Village area where you board the train, ride the carousel, and enter the Country Fair area.
The tunnel ran under one of the oldest structures in the park, which early on housed a museum of Dolly memorabilia.
The space formerly occupied by the tunnel will provide an open-air area with seating for guests to take a break, eat a snack, and have a great view of the train passing by.
“As our park continues to expand, we must regularly address the areas of the park that have been here longer,” Naughton said. “We put much thought into every project we undertake, considering guest appeal, current practicality and future lifespan to determine what takes precedence. We know the mine tunnel was a popular landmark for guests, but its removal was necessary at this time. We feel the new widened pathway will offer a great place to watch the Dollywood Express — which is one of our most popular attractions — as it leaves and returns to The Village. I hope we’ll have generations of guests who make fond memories in this area.”
2022 AT A GLANCE
Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival, April 22- June 5, greets guests with hundreds of thousands of brilliant flowers, truly bringing spring in the Smokies alive throughout the park. This event blooms with even more fun and discovery around every corner, thanks to several new larger-than-life Mosaicultures floral sculptures. Returning guest-favorite Mosaicultures include the butterfly umbrella, various animal scenes, and Dolly’s mother sewing together the Coat of Many Colors. Guests again are greeted by a stunning visual upon arrival, as hundreds of colorful umbrellas are suspended above Showstreet to create a dazzling “Umbrella Sky.” In addition to the beautiful flowers, a wide selection of culinary creations abounds to delight guests’ taste buds with a menu full of items inspired by spring in the Smokies. This event was named the inaugural winner of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Brass Ring Award for Best New Food and Beverage Festival or Special Event in 2021.
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration, June 18-Aug. 7, is a festive summertime event featuring unique family experiences that can only be found in the heart of the Smokies.
With extended operating hours each evening, families can ride Dollywood’s world-class roller coasters, including Lightning Rod and Wild Eagle all day and well into the night.
After rave reviews following its debut in 2021, Dollywood’s Sweet Summer Nights — a first of its kind within the industry — returns with a show that combines hundreds of high-tech drones with a world-class fireworks show to put an exclamation point on the evening.
During the day, guests also can enjoy one of the most popular Dollywood shows of all time, Gazillion Bubble Show: Aurora. This awe-inspiring show promises to leave every child and “child at heart” with a smile on their face, thanks to “gazillions” of bubbles and guest interactions that make up every performance.
New and unique elements throughout the park enhance the summer fun for guests with new decor elements like the all-new Kite Sky, unexpected splash and play elements, colorful kids play activities in The Village, a bubble foam party in Wilderness Pass, and an unparalleled and interactive art installation that invites guests to spin on life-size tops in Wildwood Grove.
Dollywood’s Harvest Festival, Sept. 23- Oct. 29, celebrates the beauty of fall in the Smokies with thousands of carved pumpkins, spirited performances from talented artists, and the fun of Great Pumpkin LumiNights. Great Pumpkin LumiNights, which previously has been named the best theme park harvest event in the world, features elaborate displays that create the picture- perfect photo op for families to enjoy. New in 2022, guests will have a hoot in Crafts-man’s Valley as it transforms into Hoot Owl Hollow with owl-themed displays both in the park and suspended in the trees above.
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas, Nov. 5, 2022- Jan. 1, 2023, is the perfect place to get in the Christmas spirit. And this year there will be even more lights as Dollywood staff have vowed to add lights to every single wreath and garland in the park.
Wander through the park’s more than 5 million holiday lights, enjoy the festive performances and warm Christmas atmosphere, or taste the holiday-themed food, and it is easy to see why it has become a family tradition for so many.
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas has earned one of the industry’s highest awards — the Golden Ticket — for 13 years.
NEW SEASON PASS STRUCTURE
To accommodate the ever-evolving needs of Dollywood guests, a new season pass structure featuring several new pass types has been created to allow more options for visitors to tailor their experience.
The Dollywood Silver Season Pass starts at $149 and includes two Bring-a-Friend Free tickets and a discount on Dollywood lodging.
For $55 more, guests can opt for the Dollywood Gold Season Pass. The Gold Pass — which is priced $30 less than a 2021 Gold Season Pass — represents a tremendous value for guests thanks to Saturday Early Ride Time for the pass holder, four Bring-A-Friend Free tickets, and discounts on dining, merchandise and lodging. In addition, the Gold Pass provides free parking, various other discounts and access to special “Golden Events,” exclusive events just for Gold and Diamond passholders.
Diamond Season Passes, which provide a premium experience for guests, have already sold out for the 2022 season.
Gold and Diamond Pass Holders can take advantage of another new perk created for the 2022 season, Dollywood’s new daily “Golden Hours.” During the first hour of each operating day, Gold and Diamond Season Passes will operate just like TimeSaver passes, allowing the named passholder expedited boarding on Dollywood’s world-class rides and attractions.
For more information about Dollywood’s 2022 season or season passes, visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.