PIGEON FORGE — For the first time since 2019, Dolly Parton welcomed Dollywood season passholders and members of the media during a special preview Friday.
Dollywood’s 37th season is set to open officially at noon Saturday. That later opening time was announced Friday due to weather concerns, and the park’s website urged visitors to check for updates before heading to Dollywood.
Parton revealed details about several of her latest projects, shared a special video look at the season ahead, and was even “put inside a bubble” by Melody Yang, whose “Gazillion Bubble Show: Aurora” will return to the park during the Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration (June 18-Aug. 7).
Parton finished the event by sharing “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans,” one of the songs from her new album, “Run, Rose, Run,” which accompanies the book of the same name that she co-authored with James Patterson.
“I can’t believe it’s been over two years since the last time we’ve been together here at Dollywood,” Parton, 76, said. “It’s good to be on this stage again. I’ve missed seeing you and I’ve missed being here.”
As usual, Parton weaved humor and thankfulness into much of her time on stage. But she also took a serious turn early on to ask everyone to pray for Ukraine and its people.
“It’s a sad thing to watch,” Parton said.
Parton’s dress Friday had some shine and glimmer, but nothing close to the mirror-covered outfit in which she made a splash while hosting the 57th annual Country Music Awards in Las Vegas last week.
“Did you see my shiny glass dress?” Parton said, adding she was asked by a reporter how one sits down in a glass-covered jumpsuit. “I said, ‘Very carefully.’ And that’s the truth.”
Parton thanked fans for sticking with Dollywood throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even during the COVID, we managed to do well,” Parton said. “Of course we followed all the rules.”
Parton talked a bit about the novel she co-authored with Patterson and said that she thought her best way to contribute was to write songs to be somewhat of a soundtrack for it.
“It’s about a young girl who is running to something, but running from something,” Parton said, adding there might be a movie made based on the book, and if there is she will play a character in the film.
Guests probably noticed several new sights as they toured the park on Friday, with many projects undertaken simultaneously during what was a very busy off-season.
From now until April 15, park guests can enjoy some of the region’s most engaging performers and songwriters during a five-week schedule of acoustic performances in the Pines Theater. Artists like The Young Fables (March 14 and 16), Teea Goans (March 25 and 26), Monroeville (April 6 and 8), and more make up this new entertainment offering.
Multiple festivals will fill out the 2022 season:
• Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival (April 22-June 5), was named the inaugural winner of the IAPPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) Brass Ring Award for Best New Food and Beverage Festival or Special Event in 2021.
• Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration (June 18-Aug. 7), featuring Dollywood’s Sweet Summer Nights — a first-of-its-kind show within the industry — that combines hundreds of high-tech drones with a world-class fireworks show to put an exclamation point on the evening.
During the day, guests also can enjoy one of the most popular Dollywood shows of all time, “Gazillion Bubble Show: Aurora.” This awe-inspiring show promises to leave every child and child-at-heart with a smile on their face, thanks to “gazillions” of bubbles and guest interactions that make up every performance.
• Dollywood’s Rock the Smokies returns Aug. 27 with performances throughout the park by several of contemporary Christian music’s biggest names.
• A tradition for many families, Dollywood’s Harvest Festival (Sept. 23- Oct. 29) celebrates the beauty of fall in the Smokies with thousands of carved pumpkins, spirited performances from talented artists, and the fun of Great Pumpkin LumiNights, previously named the best theme park harvest event in the world. New in 2022, guests will have a hoot in Craftsman’s Valley as it transforms into Hoot Owl Hollow with owl-themed displays both in the park and suspended in the trees above.
• It has earned one of the industry’s highest awards — the Golden Ticket — for 13 years, and once guests enter the gates, they understand why Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas (Nov. 5, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023) is the perfect place to get in the Christmas spirit.
For more information about Dollywood’s 2022 season, visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.