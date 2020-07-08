To illustrate what you can see when you zoom-in on a large format negatives from the Civil War. I downloaded the high-resolution scan, 2125 ppi, from the Library of Congress to share with you. The original shows what seems to be an ordinary photo of the reviewing stand during the “Grand Review” of the Union army held in May of 1865. I had to reduce the resolution and size in order to load it into the system but check out the next photo which is a cropped version of the high-resolution original.