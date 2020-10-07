ROGERSVILLE — Last week the Rogersville Heritage Association’s board of directors fell one vote shy of canceling Heritage Days this weekend, which will now move forward, but with an increased emphasis on COVID-19 safety.
Heritage Days kicks off Friday evening with the annual Cruise-In and live music in downtown, followed by two days of arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, and food.
With the announcement last week of Cherokee High School closing for a week due to new COVID cases and the quarantining of 134 students and 18 teachers, the RHA board held one last vote to determine if Heritage Days should move forward. The final vote was 6-5 in favor of continuing the festival.
“We can’t tell you to wear a mask when you attend Heritage Days,” said RHA Director Melissa Nelson. “We really would like for people to wear masks and practice social distancing.”
Nelson said there are approximately 50 craft booths signed up to participate in Heritage Days. They will be lined up on both sides of Main Street, and the RHA board agreed last week that they should be separated by 10 feet instead of six feet. As a result, booths are likely to overflow onto Church Street.
Initially the RHA wasn’t going to have food booths because the Food Court on South Depot Street is generally the most congested area of the festival.
That plan has changed, however, and now Heritage Days will have seven food booths. Booths will be lined up only on one side of South Depot Street, and food customer foot traffic will be one-way to prevent congestion, keep people flowing through, and discourage congregating.
Some features of Heritage Days have been canceled including the traditional Friday evening Chili Cookoff and Children’s Costume Contest/Parade, as well as indoor activities including the Art Show and Quilt Show.
The Cruise-in begins Friday at 6 p.m. with live music performed by Ivy Road on the main stage at Courthouse Square beside the Hale Springs Inn.
Saturday’s opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m., with the craft show continuing throughout the day until 6 p.m. On Sunday, Heritage Days continues from noon until 6 p.m.
Many of Heritage Days’ usual features will still take place, including live music on the main stage both days; dancing throughout the day on Washington Street (Saturday only); a Youngins Yard on Washington Street with bouncy attractions, games and face painting; and Civil War reenactments Saturday only at Crockett Springs Park.
The antique tractor parade is noon on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday, and there is an antique farm equipment show both days.
“We’ll also have craft demonstrators, and the possibility of some Native American dancing from the same group that participated in Heritage Days last year,” Nelson said. “They contacted me this (Tuesday) morning, and we gave them the same space they had last year in the demonstrators yard if they do want to participate.”
Heritage Days organizer Renee Trent said RHA board members who voted in favor of not canceling the event felt that with so many vendors having committed to the event, and possibly passing on other events this weekend, it was too late to cancel.
“We went to town leaders, and they felt it was OK to still have it,” Trent said. “We will have hand sanitizing stations, and we are asking everyone to wear a mask and social distance. With the mask mandate lifted, it’s kind of hard to enforce it. But we are still encouraging masks, and we have posters on either side of town as you enter the festival reminding you of the Tennessee Promise, wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, that sort of thing.”
Trent added, “I hope that folks will have a chance to get out and enjoy it, and feel safe. Please be respectful of others because you never know their health condition.”
Several of the event’s volunteers who are members of the Heritage Lights youth group are currently under quarantine. Trent asks that anyone interested in volunteering during the event call the RHA office at (423) 272-1961.