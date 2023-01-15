The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
When Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin recently collapsed with cardiac arrest during the Jan. 2 “Monday Night Football” game with the Cincinnati Bengals, both teams rallied around and immediately assumed the bent-kneed, bowed-head posture of prayer. Fans sat quietly in the stands with heads bowed and hands folded in prayer. News and sports commentators across the spectrum broadcasted to millions watching that prayers were urgently needed for Hamlin.
In a brief moment, there was a mass outbreak of prayerful petition to Almighty God for intervention. In an instant, faith had an automatic fit in the public arena. Conspicuous by their absence were all the criticisms and pushbacks against public prayer that are typically heard from secular voices. It was a “telling moment” about human instinct in the face of sudden, stunning, unexpected crises.
In such moments it seems that the deep wells of souls are opened, and gushing forth are geysers of desperate pleas for divine intervention. Perhaps it means that some of our most immediate and spontaneous instincts and reflexes have us in close proximity to where we need to be spiritually. Perhaps it indicates that some of our most basic responses contain accurate insights about what is really important.
Solomon tells us in Ecclesiastes 3:11 that God has “set eternity in our hearts.” Paul says in Romans 1:8 that “God is evidenced within.” Of course, these are to be understood as graces of God and not attributes endemic to fallen man. Indeed, we need grace to find grace. So when grace wells up and overflows in a moment, perhaps it is more than a random impulse. Maybe it is that grace we need to find the grace we need. Could it be that the instinctive mass outbreak of prayer for Damar Hamlin on Monday, Jan. 2, unveils the truth that life at its best and highest is experienced as a compelling urge to proceed Godward, Christward and Heavenward? In her 1984 song “The Warrior is a Child,” Twila Paris unapologetically proclaims “I go running home when I fall down.” The key is who’s at home. O, if it’s Jesus at home, then we can’t run fast enough.
In that moment on Jan. 2, Hamlin’s crisis became everyone’s crisis. Kind of like a “flash mob,” everyone ran to Jesus. It was (or should be) a defining moment of insight. Moments can be aflame with eternity. Was that Monday night moment of a spontaneous multi-million participant prayer service for Hamlin a moment laden with eternity?
By the way, Hamlin is alive and well to the praise of God’s glory. It would also seem that in the moment prayer erupted among the masses that they, too, were alive and well. O that the moment was not just a “flashpan response.” May it set a precedent for an enduring outbreak of revival in the land where prayer is the standard and prayer warriors assemble in every arena of life.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.