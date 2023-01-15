DEVOTION MAIN I

 Contributed

When Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin recently collapsed with cardiac arrest during the Jan. 2 “Monday Night Football” game with the Cincinnati Bengals, both teams rallied around and immediately assumed the bent-kneed, bowed-head posture of prayer. Fans sat quietly in the stands with heads bowed and hands folded in prayer. News and sports commentators across the spectrum broadcasted to millions watching that prayers were urgently needed for Hamlin.

Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.